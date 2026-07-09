Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, iron man

New Exo-Chrome Iron Man Mark VII Figure Coming Soon from Hot Toys

Hot Toys is delivering a brand-new 1/6 scale figure: the Iron Man Mark VII (Exo-Chrome Clear Version).

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a limited 1/6 Iron Man Mark VII Exo-Chrome Clear figure with translucent armor and die-cast build.

The Avengers collectible reveals a silver electroplated exoskeleton beneath red and gold panels for a striking display.

White LED light-up effects, wrist lasers, wrist guns, and deployable air flaps give the Mark VII premium posing options.

Limited to 2,500 pieces, the Hot Toys Marvel figure is not up for pre-order yet, but Sideshow RSVP is now available.

Hot Toys is returning to the Battle of New York as the company unveils a brand-new Marvel Studios Avengers 1/6 scale figure. Limited to only 2,500 pieces, Iron Man returns in his legendary Mark VII armor with a new EXO Chrome Clear deco. This masterfully crafted figure features a translucent red-and-gold color scheme, revealing an impressively silver-electroplated EXO skeleton underneath. The unique EXO Chrome design highlights Iron Man's advanced technology like never before, featuring stunning white LED light-up elements.

Hot Toys is also including a variety of interchangeable armor pieces, giving collectors multiple display options, including fully deployed air flaps, wrist guns, and attachable wrist lasers. Everything is presented on a fun Avengers-themed display base with a backdrop that Marvel fans will surely appreciate. Hot Toys consistently delivers incredible work with its die-cast Iron Man figures, and this release looks to be another must-have addition for any Hall of Armor collection. Pre-orders are not live yet, but fans can RSVP through Sideshow Collectibles for the Iron Man Mark VII EXO Chrome Clear variant.

The Avengers – Iron Man Mark VII (Exo-Chrome Clear Version)

"The Iron Man Mark VII has always been a fan-favorite, famously deployed mid-air by Tony Stark during the epic Battle of New York in Marvel Studios' The Avengers. Masterfully crafted, the figure features translucent red- and gold-colored armor pieces that reveal the complex, metallic silver-colored electroplated exoskeleton beneath. This unique "Exo-Chrome Clear" design is a stunning fusion of art and engineering, allowing collectors to appreciate the intricate mechanical details of Stark's technology like never before."

"Constructed with diecast materials for a premium weight and feel, the Mark VII is highly articulated for dynamic posing. The visual impact is brought to life with brilliant white LED light-up functions integrated throughout the suit — illuminating the eyes, the iconic circle-shaped Arc Reactor on the chest, and palm repulsors."

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