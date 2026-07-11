Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Fortnite, teenage mutant ninja turtles

New Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Donatello Drops From NECA

New Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures are dropping in from NECA that gamers will not want to miss

Article Summary NECA expands its Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles lineup with a new 7-inch Donatello action figure.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Donatello figure features an all-new sculpt and game-accurate Fortnite design.

Donatello includes his signature bo staff, interchangeable hands, and upgraded articulation for dynamic poses.

A bonus code unlocks the Ninja Stance Donnie Emote, with the TMNT Fortnite figure hitting Target in July 2026.

The Fortnite island is getting even more dangerous as NECA expands its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover lineup with the arrival of Donatello. Bringing the team's genius to Epic Games' battle royale, this new 7-inch figure captures Donnie's unique in-game appearance with a brand-new sculpt and detailed design elements pulled directly from his digital counterpart. Known for his intelligence and technology skills, Donatello is ready for battle with his signature bo staff and a set of interchangeable hands that will allow collectors to bring him the victory royale he deserves.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Donatello also features updated articulation for improved movement and poseability. This will surely make it easier to help Fortnite fans recreate some of the fast-paced battles seen throughout your average game of Fortnite. As an added bonus, fans will receive a special code that unlocks the Ninja Stance Donnie Emote in Fortnite. Donatello has always been the brains of the team, and this release highlights that personality with a fun design that blends his classic Turtle identity in a new way. Donnie will not come with many accessories, but NECA has included a pair of swappable hands and his signature bo-staff. Pre-orders are not live online just yet, but these new TMNT x Fortnite releases are set to arrive in Target Stores this month (July 2026).

Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Donatello

"Step into the action with the Fortnite and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover from NECA! Based on his appearance in the smash-hit video game, this Donatello action figure features an all-new sculpt and game-accurate details straight from the source. Plus, new articulation for increased movement and poseability. This 7-inch scale Donatello comes equipped with his signature bo staff, interchangeable hands, and a special code to unlock the Ninja Stance Donnie Emote in Fortnite. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging."

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