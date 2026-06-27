Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Friday the 13th, NECA

New Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Savini Jason Revealed by NECA

A new Friday the 13th: The Game figure is ready to slay your collection from NECA with Ultimate Savini Jason

Article Summary NECA reveals the Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Savini Jason, bringing Tom Savini’s hellish design to life.

Inspired by the game, this demonic Jason imagines the killer returning from Hell after battling Lucifer.

The 7-inch Friday the 13th figure includes alternate heads, hands, a hockey mask, smoke effect, and pitchfork.

Ultimate Savini Jason pre-orders are live now for $37.99, with the Friday the 13th collectible set for July 2026.

Jason Voorhees has taken many forms over the decades, but few are as terrifying or as unique as the infamous Savini Jason. Created for Friday the 13th: The Game, this demonic interpretation of the Crystal Lake slasher was designed by legendary special-effects artist Tom Savini. He has imagined Jason as a new supernatural force that battled Lucifer himself, seized his infernal trident, and has now clawed his way back from Hell. Now, that nightmarish vision is making its way to collectors as NECA unveils the Ultimate Savini Jason action figure.

Inspired by the fan-favorite video game appearance, the figure brings Savini's hellspawn creation to life with impressive detail, with lava-like cracks and some pretty demonic features. Standing at 7" tall, this fully articulated figure includes multiple interchangeable heads, including a head sculpt that showcases the illusion of glowing eyes. Additional accessories for Jason will include interchangeable hands, a demonic hockey mask, a smoke effect piece, and the Devil's Pitchfork, forged in the depths of Hell. For horror collectors and longtime Friday the 13th fans, the Savini Jason will surely be a deadly new addition to any horror collection, and pre-orders are already live for $37.99 with a July 2026 release.

Friday the 13th: The Game – Ultimate Savini Jason 7″

"From the hit Friday the 13th: The Game comes a new look for Jason Voorhees, designed by the legendary Tom Savini himself! This version imagines the character as if he fought Lucifer, took his infernal Trident, and climbed out of Hell to haunt Camp Crystal Lake once more! Featuring fiery skin and a demonic look, this fully articulated 7-inch scale action figure features interchangeable heads, including one with light piping for a glowing effect in the eyes. It also includes interchangeable hands, Devil's Pitchfork, mask, and smoke effect accessory."

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