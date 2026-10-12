Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

New Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man vs. Rhino Marvel Legends Debuts

Clear off some shelf space as Hasbro has unveiled a brand new selection of Marvel Legends figures at New York Comic Con 2026

Article Summary Hasbro revealed a Marvel Legends Spider-Man vs. Rhino two-pack at NYCC 2026, inspired by Season 2 of the Disney+ series.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man gets its first Marvel Legends release with animated-style Spider-Man and Rhino figures.

Spider-Man includes web effects, alternate hands, Peter Parker head, and glasses, while Rhino gets extra hands and a head.

The Spider-Man vs. Rhino Marvel Legends set is a Hasbro Pulse exclusive and launches November 1, 2026, so expect demand.

Last year, Disney+ introduced Marvel fans to a brand-new Spider-Man cartoon with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. This animated show reimagines the world of Peter Parker with a new cast of characters, new mentors, and new villains to take on. It was only a matter of time before Hasbro would start bringing Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to life, and that time has come! A brand-new Marvel Legends two-pack featuring Spider-Man and Rhino is on the way, inspired by Season 2 of the upcoming Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man show.

Both characters feature impressive animated-style designs, with Spider-Man coming with a nice array of web-slinging accessories, interchangeable hands, a Peter Parker head sculpt, and removable glasses. This special two-pack also debuts the brand-new Rhino figure, which features an animated design, interchangeable hands, and a secondary head sculpt. This figure set is a must-have, and it will be a Hasbro Pulse exclusive, with a scheduled release date of November 1, 2026. This figure set will likely sell out quickly, so make sure you're ready for its drop at the beginning of next month!

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-MAN VS. RHINO

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Available exclusively on Hasbro Pulse November 1). No longer a freshman or a newbie to the super hero game, Spider-Man is New York's most beloved crime-fighter, facing threats such as The Rhino and his Carbonadium suit. Swing into a new journey with this figure pack inspired by Season 2 of Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man."

"Each figure is fully poseable with articulated head, arms, and legs. Create series-inspired scenes on your shelf with 11 included accessories. Spider-Man is ready to protect the city with 4 alternate hands, unmasked alternate head, pair of glasses, and a web line. Also comes with a web splat effect that can attach to his wrist or Rhino's face! Marvel's Rhino comes with an alternate head and 2 alternate hands."

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