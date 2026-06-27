Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

New G.I. Joe Classified Series Duke Joins the Fight from Hasbro

Prepare for action: Hasbro has unveiled new 6" G.I. Joe Classified Series figures led by Duke; pre-orders are live now.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils G.I. Joe Classified Series #208 Duke, bringing the iconic First Sergeant back to the 6-inch line.

The new G.I. Joe Duke figure features an updated design inspired by Skybound’s Energon Universe comic run.

Duke includes six accessories for battle-ready displays, with pistols, holsters, a knife, backpack, and rifle.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Duke pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 ahead of a November 2026 release.

Get ready to jump back into action as Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified Series is back with a fresh wave of releases, and Duke is leading the charge once again. The legendary First Sergeant of G.I. Joe returns to the modern 6" lineup, and he is ready to rejoin the fight. Long considered one of the cornerstone characters of the G.I. Joe line, Duke returns with an updated design that seems to be inspired by the ongoing Skybound G.I. Joe comic run. This Classified Series release modernizes the iconic Joe leader with a mission-ready sculpt and a full tactical loadout, including dual pistols with holsters, a knife, a backpack, and a rifle.

Whether you're building out a classic Joe roster or pairing him with crossover displays like Optimus Prime, this Duke is a must-have for any collection. This update puts Duke right back in the action with a modernized sculpt for the battlefield leader, designed for modern collectors. The new Skybound G.I. Joe run has been incredible for the Energon Universe, and hopefully, Hasbro can start to bring more releases like this to the 6" line. Pre-orders are currently live via Hasbro Pulse at $27.99, with an expected November 2026 release.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #208, Duke

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there. New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Duke comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability."

"This Duke figure contains 6 character-inspired accessory pieces including backpack, knife and 4 weapon accessories. Duke was fluent in French, German, and English when he enlisted. Graduated top of his class at airborne school. Broadened his polyglot status in Special Language School focusing on Asian and South East Asian dialects. After running four different Special Forces schools Duke turned down a commission to serve as acting First Sergeant of G.I. Joe."

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