Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: God of War, McFarlane Toys

New God of War: Ragnarök Einherjar Figure Debuts from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is expanding its action figure line with a new God of War Ragnarök release, including the Einherjar figure.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds God of War Ragnarök to its Gaming Edition line with a new 7-inch Deluxe Einherjar figure.

The God of War enemy features detailed armor, weathered paint, and Ultra Articulation for dynamic battle poses.

Accessories include a massive mace, interchangeable hands, display base, and collectible God of War art card.

God of War collectors can pre-order the Einherjar now for $34.99, with the McFarlane release set for July 2026.

McFarlane Toys is bringing one of God of War Ragnarök's most fearsome enemies to its Gaming Edition lineup with the arrival of the Einherjar. The company continues to expand its action figure line with even more iconic video game properties, including another legendary PlayStation release. Fans have already seen the Elite Edition Kratos figure featuring his Ares armor, as well as a standard Kratos release. However, the God of War always needs formidable enemies to battle, and McFarlane Toys is delivering with an impressive new debut.

Standing 7" tall, the Einherjar is the latest Deluxe figure, faithfully recreating Odin's elite warrior in action figure form. The figure features intricately sculpted armor, weathered paint applications, and McFarlane's signature Ultra Articulation, allowing fans to capture a variety of dynamic, action-packed poses. The Einherjar comes equipped with a massive mace, interchangeable hands, a display base, and a collectible art card featuring character artwork on the front and a character biography on the reverse. Collectors now have a formidable foe to display alongside Kratos while expanding McFarlane Toys' growing lineup of PlayStation-inspired collectibles. Pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $34.99, with an expected release date of late July 2026.

Einherjar (God of War Ragnarok) 7" Deluxe Figure

"Ek em svo móðr af regni þessu." (I am so tired of this rain.) "Er eins ok örvar mjúkar. Meira regn, segi ek." (They are like soft arrows. More rain, I say.) "Byrgja munn, þit! Má eigi heyra neitt fyrir afgelju ykkar." ("Shut your mouths, you lot! I can't hear anything over your whining.")

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on PlayStation God of War video game.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing.

Includes extra hands, mase and base.

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Featured in God of War window packaging. Collect all McFARLANE TOYS GOD OF WAR figures.

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