Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: Godzilla Minus Zero, Tamashii Nations

New Godzilla: Minus Zero King Ghidorah S.H.MonsterArts Revealed

Tamashii Nations unveils S.H.MonsterArts King Ghidorah (2026) from Godzilla: Minus Zero, featuring articulated necks, and more

Article Summary Tamashii Nations reveals S.H.MonsterArts King Ghidorah from Godzilla: Minus Zero, built from the film’s 3D data.

King Ghidorah measures about 9.6 inches tall, 12.6 inches wide, and 26.8 inches long for a huge shelf presence.

Articulated necks, limbs, and seamless tails plus replacement wing parts make King Ghidorah ideal for dynamic poses.

S.H.MonsterArts King Ghidorah is up for pre-order at $279.99 now, with a July 2027 release and display stand included.

The King of Terror is getting a massive new collectible as Tamashii Nations expands its S.H.MonsterArts lineup with a new King Ghidorah. This new release is inspired by his recent appearance in Godzilla: Minus Zero. Based on the 3D data used in the film, this imposing three-headed monster has been recreated with impressive screen-inspired detailing and a tremendous display presence. Measuring approximately 9.6 inches tall, 12.6 inches wide, and a massive 26.8 inches long, King Ghidorah is ready to dominate any growing Godzilla collection.

Despite its enormous size, this kaiju offers plenty of articulation with impressive neck, limb, and tail articulation. Tamashii Nations has also included some swap-out wing pieces to recreate Ghidorah with its wings fully spread. This figure will pair perfectly with the upcoming S.H.MonsterArts Godzilla (Minus Zero) figure, creating the ultimate display. The Godzilla Minus Zero (2026) S.H.MonsterArts King Ghidorah is already up for pre-order for a mighty $279.99 with a July 2027 release.

Godzilla: Minus Zero – S.H. MonsterArts King Ghidorah

"King Ghidorah (2026), which appeared in 'Godzilla Minus Zero,' is now available in S.H.MonsterArts. Based on 3D data used in the show, it is brought to life in a three-dimensional form just like the original film. To recreate the impression from the show, the product is sized approximately 245mm in height, 320mm in width, and 680mm in length, making it one of the largest volumes."

"The color scheme recalls various materials and in-show footage to recreate the impression of "King Ghidorah (2026)." Proportions are maintained and a wide range of motion throughout the body has a natural fluidity. Each section of the neck has ball joints, allowing for a wide range in neck movement, as shown in the film. Additionally, the two tails feature seamless joints, allowing for flexible posing despite its large size. Optional parts include 'replacement wing parts.' The spread of the wings is recreated with replacement parts. Furthermore, a "dedicated stand" is included, enabling stable display."

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