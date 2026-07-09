Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: NECA, texas chainsaw massacre

New Holiday Texas Chainsaw Massacre Leatherface Debuts from NECA

The horrors of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre come to life as NECA debuts its new Ultimate Santa Leatherface action figure

Article Summary NECA unveils Texas Chainsaw Massacre Ultimate Santa Leatherface, giving the iconic slasher a gruesome holiday makeover.

The 7-inch articulated Leatherface figure includes a Santa suit, festive tie, matching hat, and new wearable masks.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre fans also get a chainsaw, hammer, cleaver, knife, turkey platter, apron, and bloody extras.

Ultimate Santa Leatherface is up for pre-order now at $39.99 and is scheduled to arrive in November 2026.

NECA is celebrating the holidays terrifyingly with the reveal of its brand-new Ultimate Santa Leatherface action figure. After recently giving Scream's Ghost Face a festive makeover, NECA is now bringing the iconic killer from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre into the holiday spirit. Leatherface has now been reimagined in a red suit that comes complete with a matching hat and tie, delivering another pretty gruesome seasonal collectible for horror fans. Standing at 7" tall, the Ultimate Santa Leatherface figure is loaded with holiday-themed accessories, including some brand-new masks.

Celebrate Christmas as Mr. Claus and Mrs. Claus, who have been carved up and are ready to wear for the holiday season. Other accessories will include a themed chainsaw, sledgehammer, cleaver, knife, turkey platter, stocking, and an apron. Plenty of bloody dinner-table extras are also included, like intestines, a meat spread, and extra hands, all packed in NECA's classic collector-friendly window-box packaging with an opening front flap. Slay the holidays in style with the Ultimate Santa Leatherface, now available for pre-order at $39.99 and set for a November 2026 release.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre – Ultimate Santa Leatherface

"Join the Sawyer family for a holly, jolly, and bloody Texas Chainsaw Christmas dinner! NECA is serving up a mix of holiday horror with the Ultimate Santa Leatherface action figure. Dressed in a red suit with a festive tie and Santa hat, Leatherface is getting into the yuletide spirit and slaying all the way. He's even made a full turkey dinner with delicious sides!"

"This 7-inch scale, fully articulated figure comes with a slew of seasonal accessories including a chainsaw, hammer, cleaver, knife, turkey, platter, intestines, meat spread, bracelet, stocking, Santa hat and apron, interchangeable hands, and interchangeable Mr. and Mrs. Claus heads. It will be a killer Christmas when you add Santa Leatherface to your collection! Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

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