Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys

New Image Comics Founders Collection Spartan (WildC.A.T.s) Revealed

McFarlane Toys continues expanding its Image Comics Founders Collection with another unlikely hero: Spartan (WildC.A.T.s)

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds Spartan from WildC.A.T.s to its Image Comics Founders Series, spotlighting a Jim Lee co-created icon.

The deluxe 7-inch Spartan figure celebrates the early Image Comics era and the legacy of WildC.A.T.s in comics history.

Collectors get three alternate heads, extra hands, energy effects, a display base, art card, and sweepstakes entry.

Spartan is available to pre-order at Walmart for $49.97 now, with the Image Comics deluxe figure set for August 2026.

McFarlane Toys continues expanding its comic book-inspired lineup with the all-new Image Comics Founders Collection, celebrating some of the most influential characters from the early days of Image Comics. One of the first releases in this collection brings Spartan from the legendary WildC.A.T.s series back into the spotlight. Created by Jim Lee and Brandon Choi, WildC.A.T.s (Wild Covert Action Teams) debuted in 1992 and introduced fans to a unique superhero team caught in a secret war between two alien races. Unlike traditional heroes, the team featured advanced technology and unique characters, including Spartan, an android warrior who serves as one of the group's most important members.

McFarlane Toys is giving Spartan the deluxe treatment with a highly detailed 7-inch scale figure packed with display options. The figure includes three interchangeable head sculpts, multiple pairs of interchangeable hands, energy effects, and a themed display base. The Spartan WildC.A.T.s Image Comics Founders Collection Deluxe Figure is available for pre-order through Walmart for $49.97 and is expected to release in August 2026. Stay tuned for more characters joining this exciting new collection.

Spartan (Wild C.A.T.S) Image Comic Founders Deluxe Figure

"Explore the dynamic world of comics with the Spartan Wild C.A.T.S Deluxe Action Figure from McFarlane Toys. A masterpiece by the renowned comic book artist Jim Lee, co-founder of Image Comics, this action figure embodies the creativity and craftsmanship that redefined modern superhero narratives. With his distinct style, Lee elevated the superhero genre for fans worldwide, contributing to some of the industry's greatest successes, including the best-selling X-Men series. The action figure captures the essence of Spartan from Lee's iconic WildStorm universe, further enriching the legacy of Image Comics."

WILD C.A.T.S Spartan is the third Elite Edition action figure released from the Image Comics Founders Series.

Includes a sweepstakes entry for Jim Lee original artwork along with accessories such as phone, energy effects, extra hands, alternate heads, and a collectible art card.

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