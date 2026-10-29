Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: puppetronics, star wars

New Interactive Chewbacca Plush Palm Puppetronic Revealed

New Chewbacca Plush Palm Puppetronic features over 40 sounds and actions, expressive movements, and fits in your palm for $39.99.

Article Summary New Star Wars Chewbacca Palm Plush Puppetronic brings the iconic Wookiee to life with animatronic play features.

Chewbacca Puppetronic includes 40-plus sounds and actions, with a moving mouth, blinking eyes, and head motions.

Hand-controlled Star Wars plush lets fans trigger Chewie’s roars, growls, and expressive reactions with every move.

Priced at $39.99, the Chewbacca Puppetronic also unlocks interactions with Star Wars Yoda and Wicket figures.

Puppetronics are taking interactive toys to another level, combining plush characters with animatronic movements, sounds, and hand-controlled expressions. These interactive puppets let fans bring their favorite characters to life, and now they are expanding their Star Wars lineup with the Chewbacca Plush Palm Puppetronic. Chewbacca has been a beloved part of the Star Wars saga since A New Hope, serving as Han Solo's loyal co-pilot and a fierce Wookiee warrior. Known for his mighty roars and unmistakable growls, Chewie is a natural fit for this interactive collectible.

This toy features over 40 sounds and actions; the figure includes a moving mouth, blinking eyes, and expressive head movements. Fans can also unlock special interactions with Yoda and Wicket, though those characters are sold separately. Designed for ages 6 and up, Chewbacca requires 3 AAA batteries (not included). The figure is priced at $39.99 and is up for purchase right now. Be sure to finish off your Puppetronic Star Wars collection with Wicket and Yoda Palm Plush puppets as well. May the Force be with you.

Chewbacca Plush Palm Puppetronic – Star Wars

"Step into the Star Wars galaxy and awaken the spirit of Kashyyyk with the Chewbacca Plush Palm Puppetronic figure. This is no ordinary toy – it is your gateway to becoming the storyteller, the performer, and the hero of your own saga. With Chewbacca resting in the palm of your hand, you hold the power to bring one of the galaxy's most loyal warriors to life. Through a seamless blend of traditional puppetry and advanced interactive technology, every movement you make is mirrored with astonishing realism."

"Open his mouth to unleash a mighty Wookiee roar. Tilt and turn to express curiosity, courage or fierce loyalty. Watch as his eyes blink and his head moves, giving Chewbacca a lifelike presence that feels straight out of the films. With over 40 sounds and actions, Chewbacca speaks in the unmistakable language of Shyriiwook – his growls, roars, and howls crafted from layered animal sounds to capture the true essence of a Wookiee. Each interaction draws you deeper into the Star Wars universe, making every moment feel authentic and alive."

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