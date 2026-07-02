Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Invisible Man-Inspired Tusken Raider Star Wars Figure Revealed

Embrace the eerie and haunted with Hasbro as they unveil a new selection of Star Wars: The Black Series Halloween Edition figures

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a Star Wars Black Series Halloween Edition Tusken Raider inspired by The Invisible Man’s classic horror look.

The spooky Star Wars figure features translucent “invisible” deco, black goggles, premium articulation, and a removable hat.

Also included is a matching BD-series droid and tablet accessory, expanding Hasbro’s Halloween Star Wars lineup.

The Star Wars Black Series Halloween Edition wave is expected in September 2026, with figures priced around $27.99.

New Star Wars figures are on the way as Hasbro continues its latest wave of Halloween edition Star Wars: The Black Series releases. This annual event keeps the galaxy far, far away in a spooky spirit with creative, seasonal reinterpretations of classic characters from across the Skywalker Saga. This year, the line leans into classic movie monster inspiration with a Tusken Raider reimagined in an Invisible Man-style design. The figure features a fully translucent body aesthetic, with only key elements such as its black goggles and top hat rendered in solid detail, giving it a distinctive classic horror look.

The set also includes a companion BD-series droid with matching translucent-and-black deco, along with a tablet accessory featuring the character's new design. This release joins other Halloween-themed figures in the lineup, including characters inspired by The Creature from the Black Lagoon, Mon Calamari redesigns, and a Togruta-inspired "The Bride" figure. Pre-orders are not yet live, but the figures are expected to be available in September 2026, priced at approximately $27.99.

Star Wars: The Black Series (Halloween Edition) – Tusken Raider

"THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more. This action figure from Hasbro is detailed to look like a Tusken Raider with Halloween-inspired design and deco."

"Features premium articulation and design with translucent "invisible" deco, plus the removable hat. Includes a tablet and a BD-series droid "buddy" with black-and-white deco. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring fun Halloween-inspired colors and graphics. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that devotees love."

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