Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, jurassic park

New Jurassic Park T-Rex Breakout Statue Unveiled by Iron Studios

Iron Studios has unveiled a detailed Jurassic Park T-Rex Breakout statue available for pre-order for $199.99 with a late 2026–early 2027 release.

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new Jurassic Park 1/10 Art Scale statue capturing the unforgettable T-Rex breakout scene.

The collectible recreates Rexy crushing a Ford Explorer, with broken fencing and Isla Nublar foliage in sharp detail.

Inspired by Steven Spielberg’s 1993 Jurassic Park, the statue brings the film’s most iconic dinosaur moment to life.

The Jurassic Park T-Rex Breakout statue is up for pre-order now at $199.99, with a late 2026 to early 2027 release.

Jurassic Park continues to stand as one of cinema's most influential blockbusters, and Iron Studios is revisiting its most iconic moment with a statue. This new release is centered around the legendary T-Rex as his infamous breakout scene from Steven Spielberg's 1993 film comes to life. During a violent storm on Isla Nublar, a power failure and Dennis Nedry shut down the park's security systems. This allows the Tyrannosaurus rex to break free from its enclosure, and its next meal is the stranded tour vehicles that are in front of it

Measuring 6.8" tall, 7.3" wide, and 10.5"deep, Iron Studios has captured this unforgettable moment in collectible form. Rexy is packed with some impressive detail as she crushed the Ford Explorer beneath her feet, which might have some kids inside. From the broken fence, crushed vehicles, and the foliage, this statue has all been perfectly recreated right off the movie screen. This bite-sized Jurassic Park statue is already up for pre-order on the Iron Online Store for only $199.99 with a late 2026 -early 2027 release.

T-Rex Breakout Set A – Jurassic Park – Iron Studios

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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