Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, x-men

New Kitty Pryde & Lockheed 1/10 X-Men Statue Revealed by Iron Studios

Clear off some shelf space as a new wave of 1/10 Art Scale Statues from Iron Studios is on the way including a new X-Men release

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new X-Men 1/10 Art Scale statue featuring Kitty Pryde and Lockheed in a classic Marvel Comics design.

The 9.6-inch X-Men collectible showcases Kitty Pryde in her yellow-and-black suit, posed phasing through a debris-filled base.

Inspired by Kitty Pryde’s classic X-Men era, the statue highlights Shadowcat’s powers alongside her loyal dragon Lockheed.

X-Men fans can pre-order the Kitty Pryde and Lockheed statue now for $199.99, with Iron Studios set for a Q3 2027 release.

Iron Studios is back with a brand-new selection of 1/10 Art Scale Marvel Comics statues as they return to the world of the X-Men. It is now time for Kitty Pryde to join the line with an impressive new 9.6-inch-tall statue, with her faithful dragon companion Lockheed at her side. Kitty Pryde first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1980, in The Uncanny X-Men #129. She was created by John Byrne and Chris Claremont and was a 13-year-old mutant who had the ability to pass through solid objects.

As time went on, she became an iconic member of the team, and with her dragon companion Lockheed at her side, she would always steal the show for X-Men fans. Now Kitty Pryde is coming to life with a brand-new X-Men statue from Iron Studios that beautifully captures her in her classic yellow-and-black X-Suit, and is displayed on a crumbling base. A lot of detail was placed into the statue, and it will pair well with Iron Studios' other X-Men statues featuring Beast, Wolverine, and Cyclops. Pre-orders are already live on the Iron Online Store for $199.99, with a Q3 2027 release.

Kitty Pride & Lockheed – X-Men Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios

"The young mutant capable of phasing through solid matter and her inseparable alien dragon come to life in a piece full of charisma and dynamism! The Kitty Pryde & Lockheed Statue – X-Men Comics – BDS Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios brings Shadowcat to full action alongside her loyal companion Lockheed, celebrating the classic era of Marvel Comics mutants."

"Developed by Iron Studios, the sculpture depicts Kitty Pryde mid-intangibility, phasing through the scenery as the small purple dragon perches on her shoulder. Her classic black and yellow uniform features detailed paintwork and refined shading, complemented by a diorama base rich in technological elements and debris."

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