Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, mattel
New KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X Zoey Action Figure Revealed
Mattel continues to show KPop Demon Hunters collectors How It's Done with a new set of HUNTR/X action figures
Article Summary
- Mattel reveals a new KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X Zoey action figure in her signature “How It’s Done” look.
- The 6.5-inch Zoey figure features premium sculpting, multiple points of articulation, and swappable parts.
- KPop Demon Hunters collectors get face plates, extra hands, light daggers, snacks, and a themed display base.
- Zoey is expected to launch in late July 2026 alongside more HUNTR/X figures and the Saja Boys wave.
Mattel continues its surprise drop rollout of KPop Demon Hunters collectibles, and Zoey crashes into the lineup with some unstoppable lyrics. A new wave of 6.5" tall action figures is on the way from Mattel with swappable parts and fun articulation that fans will not want to miss. As a standout member of HUNTR/X, she brings a fast, electric presence to every stage by turning sharp choreography into pure expression. Her quick thinking and effortless charisma make Zoey thrive in high-pressure moments, whether it's taking to the stage or taking on a round of demons.
This highly detailed KPop Demon Hunters Zoey figure showcases this bubbly demon hunter in her signature "How It's Done" look. Mattel did load these figures with premium sculpting and multiple points of articulation for your popstar and demon-hunting lifestyle. Zoey comes with interchangeable face plates, alternate hands, and her signature light daggers. A few other themed accessories are also included, such as a noodle cup, shrimp chips, and a HUNTR/X theme display base. These figures are set to arrive online very soon, with an expected release date in late July 2026. KPop Demon Hunters Zoey will release alongside the Saja Boys and the rest of HUNTR/X in a 6.5" scale!
KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X Zoey "How It's Done" Figure
"From Mattel comes the Zoey action figure from the popular animated film, KPop Demon Hunters! This 6.5-inch figure is highly detailed and has multiple points of articulation. Add this Zoey figure to your collection! Other figures shown not included (sold separately)."
Product Features
- 6.5 inches (16.51cm)
- Made of plastic
- Based on the KPop Demon Hunters franchise
- Highly detailed
- Multiple points of articulation
Box Contents
- Zoey figure
- 2 Face plates
- Pair of hands
- Pair of sinkals
- Zoey noodle cup
- Bag of spicy chips
- Figure base