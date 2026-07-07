Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: harvinger studios, savage crucible

New Kubla Khan (Frazetta) Figure Coming Soon to Savage Crucible

Get ready to enter the Savage Crucible once again: Harvinger Studios' Kubla Khan action figure is now available for pre-order.

Article Summary Harvinger Studios adds Kubla Khan to Savage Crucible, transforming Frank Frazetta’s iconic conqueror into a new figure.

The Savage Crucible Kubla Khan figure joins Frazetta’s Warrior and Death Dealer in Harvinger’s growing fantasy line.

Kubla Khan includes an alternate head, two helmets, extra hands, and a huge arsenal fit for a brutal warlord.

Pre-orders for Savage Crucible Kubla Khan are live at BigBadToyStore for $63.99, with release set for January 2027.

Harvinger Studios is once again bringing the legendary artwork of Frank Frazetta into the world of Savage Crucible. Joining the ever-growing fantasy line is Kubla Khan, a towering warrior inspired by one of Frazetta's unforgettable paintings, faithfully translated into a new savage champion. Rather than depicting a simple barbarian, Kubla Khan portrays a ruler who has earned his empire through battle and conquest. This is not the first time Harvinger Studios has honored one of Frazetta's creations, as Kubla Khan will now join Frazetta's Warrior, and the Death Dealer is already in the Crucible.

Kubla comes with an impressive array of display options, including an alternate portrait, two helmets, and three pairs of interchangeable hands. For weapons, he features a sword with a sheath, a dagger, an axe, a bow and arrows, a shield, and even a decorative head spike. Every accessory perfectly complements the imposing warlord, created straight from classic Frazetta artwork, who is now ready to return to battle. Pre-orders are now live through BigBadToyStore for $63.99, with the figure currently scheduled for release in January 2027.

Savage Crucible Kubla Khan (Frazetta) Action Figure

"Crowned beneath banners of flame, the rider thunders forth as both sovereign and soldier. His empire rises behind him in stone domes and gilded halls, monuments to victories carved with blood and iron. Mounted on a steed born of smoke and thunder, his sword weighs more than mortal hands should bear. With each thrust he expands the borders of his dominion, yet with every conquest the shadows within him grow longer."

"The songs of triumph echo in marble courts, but at night he hears only the cries of the fallen. His victories are etched not just into the land, but into the marrow of his bones, pressing heavy upon his soul. To his people he is empire made flesh, a symbol of unshaken power. To himself he is the keeper of burdens no throne, no crown, no spear can ever cast aside."

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