Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Formula 1, lego

New LEGO Speed Champions VCARB 03 F1 Race Car Set Arrives

LEGO Speed Champions brings the Visa Cash App RB VCARB 03 to life with minifigures of Formula 1 drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad.

Article Summary LEGO Speed Champions adds the Visa Cash App RB VCARB 03, bringing the 2026 F1 race car to fans in brick-built form.

The 206-piece F1 set includes minifigures of Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad with helmets, cameras, and number stickers.

Authentic sponsor graphics and LEGO F1 regulation-inspired halo and wishbone parts give the VCARB 03 extra realism.

LEGO Speed Champions VCARB 03 F1 Race Car launches for $29.99 in March 2027 as part of the full 2026 grid lineup.

Formula 1 fans are ready to hit the track as LEGO Speed Champions continues its exciting racing lineup with the Visa Cash App RB VCARB 03! This team has a pair of talented drivers behind the wheel, including New Zealand's Liam Lawson, who made his F1 debut in 2023 after rising through the Red Bull Junior Team. Joining him is British racer Arvid Lindblad, one of the sport's newest talents, who quickly climbed through Formula 3 and Formula 2 before earning his place on the grid.

Now, both drivers are getting their own LEGO minifigures in a brand-new LEGO Speed Champions set! The 206-piece set recreates the team's 2026 race car with authentic sponsor details, special LEGO elements inspired by actual F1 regulations, and customizable driver number stickers. It also includes personalized helmets and cameras for Lawson and Lindblad, letting fans choose who takes the cockpit. The LEGO Speed Champions Visa Cash App RB VCARB 03 F1 Race Car will be available for $29.99, with a planned March 2027 release.

Visa Cash App RB VCARB 03 F1® Race Car

"Build for success and create dynamic room decor with this Visa Cash App RB VCARB 03 F1® race car model kit. Imagine being a Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One™ Team mechanic as you precisely construct this detailed model of their 2026 car. Use specially created LEGO® elements, including the halo and wishbone, to comply with F1 regulations."

"Display the VCARB 03 with 2 of the first-ever real F1 driver minifigures. Choose Liam Lawson or Arvid Lindblad to take the wheel, put on their helmet and apply their driver's number to the car, ready for action. This is part of a LEGO Speed Champions collection of sets (sold separately), featuring all 11 F1 teams' cars and drivers from the 2026 season, so you can show off the whole starting grid in your home or office."

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