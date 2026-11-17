Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

New LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper (Concept Art) Helmet Revealed

LEGO is celebrating 50 years of a galaxy far, far away with some brand new Star Wars anniversary sets capturing iconic moments and characters

Article Summary LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper (Concept Art) Helmet revives Ralph McQuarrie’s early armor design in brick-built form.

The 832-piece Stormtrooper (Concept Art) display set features detailed 3D shaping and a plaque for collectors.

Priced at $79.99, the LEGO Stormtrooper (Concept Art) Helmet launches January 1, 2027 for Star Wars 50th.

LEGO’s Star Wars 50th Anniversary line also teases bonus Concept Art minifigures across upcoming sets.

The Empire is getting a fresh new look as LEGO prepares to celebrate 50 years of Star Wars with an exciting new collectible. Taking inspiration from the early concept illustrations of legendary artist Ralph McQuarrie, the LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper (Concept Art) Helmet brings a fascinating piece of franchise history to life in brick-built form. Coming in at 832 pieces, this impressive Star Wars set recreates the concept art-inspired helmet with detailed 3D elements designed to help capture the look of the original armor. Once completed, the helmet measures over 7 inches tall, 4.5 inches wide, and 5.5 inches deep, and will be a delightful for you Imperial collection.

It has been quite some time since we last saw these LEGO helmet sets. The last bust-style sets consisted of Yoda and Darth Vader and included a minifigure; they were the entire upper body. It is nice to see this design return, and hopefully they continue this trend into 2027. The LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper (Concept Art) Helmet (75495) is priced at $79.99 and is scheduled to arrive on January 1, 2027. LEGO's fun with Ralph McQuarrie does not end there, as many of their upcoming Star Wars 50th Anniversary sets will include a bonus Concept Art minifigure!

Star Wars LEGO Stormtrooper (Concept Art) Helmet

Pay homage to an enduring presence of the Imperial Army and commemorate the saga's 50th anniversary with this collectible LEGO® Star Wars™ Stormtrooper (Concept Art) Helmet building set. Revel in 3D elements of the armor that create an intricatelyaccurate rendering and provide a 360-degree focal piece for any home or office. Showcase this impressive replica inspired by artist Ralph McQuarrie's early illustrations with a plaque that reads, LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper™ (Concept Art)."

"Further ce lebrate the Star Wars saga with a collectible Rogue One: A Star Wars Story™ poster tile, reimagined with classic LEGO minifigures. Make any occasion truly legendary for adult Star Wars fans ages 18 and up with a bold and unforgettable gift that allows them to become immersed in building an early concept art version of an iconic franchise character. Set contains 832 pieces."

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