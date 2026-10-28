Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

New Limited Edition Nightmare TMNT Mikey Figure Revealed by Super7

New limited-edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! figures are on the way from Super7 as the Nightmare Turtles arrive

Article Summary Super7 reveals a limited-edition TMNT ULTIMATES! Nightmare Michelangelo figure inspired by the 2003 cartoon.

The Nightmare Turtles wave draws from TMNT season 3’s “Hunted,” centered on Leatherhead’s terrifying visions.

This 7-inch TMNT Mikey packs 19 points of articulation, eerie paint, extra heads, hands, and nunchuck effects.

Each Nightmare TMNT figure is limited to 1,000 pieces, priced at $65, and available now from the Super7 Store.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are heading to Mattel soon, and that means many companies are saying goodbye to their Turtle licenses. One of those companies is Super7, but they're not going down without a fight! The company has some brand-new releases lined up, including a new wave of Nightmare Turtles. This limited-edition wave is inspired by the 2003 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series, specifically the season 3 episode "Hunted," which explores Leatherhead's nightmares following the experiments conducted by Agent Bishop. Now, his dreams are haunted by nightmare versions of the Turtles, including a sinister take on Michelangelo.

It's time for Mikey to haunt your dreams with a brand-new 7-inch-scale TMNT ULTIMATES! Wave 16 figure! This limited-edition release stands 7 inches tall, features 19 points of articulation, and sports a frightening new deco. As for accessories, Super7 has included multiple interchangeable hands, two sinister head sculpts showcasing sharp teeth, and his iconic nunchucks, along with a bonus spinning-effect version. All four Nightmare TMNT figures are limited to just 1,000 pieces each and are priced at $65 each. Collectors can grab these creepy Turtles right now through the Super7 Store while supplies last. Cowabunga!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Nightmare Turtles) Michelangelo

"Wake up, Leatherhead. You're having a nightmare." Michelangelo is here as an exclusive ULTIMATES! Figure in nightmare form. Inspired by "Hunted" (season 3, episode 8) from the 2003 animated series, this 7" scale figure with 19 points of articulation is intricately sculpted. Scarily accurate paint details render this figure eerily reminiscent of Leatherhead's nightmare. Leatherhead the crocodile endured terrible torture at the hands of Agent Bishop, who made his temper worse."

"At night, he's haunted by the monster that lives within himself, even in his sleep, and the Turtles rise up against him in menacing form. Re-create this fan-favorite scene with this Michelangelo ULTIMATES! Figure, which comes with 2 nightmare head accessories (one with a tongue sticking out), 2 nun-chucks, 2 spinning nun-chucks, and multiple interchangeable hands. Complete your TMNT ULTIMATES! collection with something shell-shockingly awesome."

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