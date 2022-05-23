New Limited Star Wars Scale Busts Arrive from Gentle Giant Ltd.

Star Wars Celebration is almost here as well as the Disney Plus premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi. This week is already jam-packed with Star Wars excitement, and Gentle Giant Ltd. is giving us more. Two new scaled busts are heading our way from two popular "spin-off" series. Up first is coming o us from the hit animated series Rebels as Ezra Bridger ignites hit new green lightsaber. This statue stands roughly 6" tall and will be limited to only 2,000 pieces. Ezra is depicted in his later Star Wars: Rebels design towards the end of the series, and fans will not want to miss owning this.

We then continue to dive deeper into the Rebellion as a hit character from Star Wars: Rogue One arrives. Cassian Andor is not only getting a new show but a new statue from Gentle Giant Ltd. and is limited to 2,000 pieces. Coming in at 6", Cassian is fully detailed featuring his appearance in the film holding his blaster rifle. Both of these Star Wars scaled busts are beautifully detailed and will make a wonderful addition to any Star Wars fans collection. Each statue is priced at $120 and is set to arrive in October 2022. Pre-orders are live with Ezra Bridger located here, and Cassian Andor found here.

"A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! The newest member of the Ghost crew, Jedi-in-training Ezra Bridger wields his green lightsaber in this newest mini-bust based on Star Wars: Rebels! Measuring approximately 6 inches tall, this 1/6 scale bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications and sits atop a pedestal base. Limited to only 2000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

"A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Mission accomplished! The star of an upcoming Disney+ TV series, Captain Cassian Andor helped deliver Death Star plans to the Rebellion, and now Gentle Giant Ltd. is delivering him, as an all-new mini-bust! Based on his appearance in Star Wars: Rogue One and measuring approximately 6 inches tall, this 1/6 scale bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications and sits atop a pedestal base. Limited to only 2000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."