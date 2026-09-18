Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Liquid Death CarTuned

New Liquid Death x CarTuned – REMIXES Collection Coming Soon

Get your collectibles on as Liquid Death teams up with MGA for CarTuned and their REMIXES Collection Series 1 drop

Article Summary Liquid Death x CarTuned REMIXES Series 1 brings eight 1:64 die-cast vehicles with bold heavy-metal-inspired graphics.

The Liquid Death collection includes classic rides like the Chevy Bel Air, Impala, Fleetline, hearses, van, and GMC Vandura.

Each Liquid Death CarTuned release features a metal body, chrome-plated swappable chassis, and real rubber tires.

Liquid Death x CarTuned REMIXES Series 1 is available now online and at Target stores for $7.99 per vehicle.

MGA has been stepping into the die-cast vehicle world with its unique and customizable line, CarTuned. It now looks like Liquid Death is teaming up with MGA to debut their CarTuned REMIXES Series 1 collection. This 1:64-scale vehicle series is a unique collaboration that brings classic and custom vehicles to life with special heavy-metal, Liquid Death-inspired decals. Series 1 includes eight vehicles:

1957 Chevy Bel Air

1954 Grumman Olson Van

Black Hearse

1947 Chevy Fleetline

1959 Chevy Impala

Pink Hearse

1950 Chevy C.O.E.

1979 GMC Vandura

Each Liquid Death x CarTuned vehicle features a metal body with a chrome-plated chassis, as well as real rubber tires. The MGA CarTuned line also features a unique function, as it has swappable universal chassis, allowing car fans to truly customize or modify their very own dream car. It's always nice to see Liquid Death expanding their reach, and now with MGA, they are truly bringing some refreshing collectibles to your growing car collection. The CarTuned REMIXES Series 1 vehicles are already available for purchase and can be found at Target stores as well as online for $7.99.

Liquid Death x CarTuned – REMIXES Series 1

The REMIXES segment blends the bold signature design style of CarTuned with the unmistakable brand DNA of the world's most recognizable brands. The first Remix collection – Liquid Death – combines exclusive deco and packaging with real life Liquid Death vehicles to deliver a one of a kind CarTuned assortment that will be sure to quench your thirst for collecting!"

Official CarTuned x Liquid Death collaboration series.

Exclusive co-branded deco inspired by Liquid Death flavors, cans & branded design/logo elements.

Unique Liquid Death inspired color palette and branded graphics.

Special edition packaging features limited edition artwork.

Metal body construction on chrome-plated adjustable chassis.

Real rubber tires with realistic wheels.

Limited-run collectible release.

Universal chassis, easily swappable for customs!

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