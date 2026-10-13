Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

New Marvel Comics Vindicator Marvel Legends Figure Coming Soon

Hasbro has unveiled a brand-new Marvel Legends X‑Men '97 Vindicator figure, available for pre-order Oct. 21 and expected Fall 2026.

Article Summary Hasbro unveiled a new Marvel Comics Vindicator Marvel Legends figure at NYCC 2026 as part of the X-Men '97 line.

The release is inspired by Morph’s Season 2 Vindicator cameo and spotlights Alpha Flight leader James Hudson.

This Marvel Comics figure includes two head sculpts, one cel-shaded for X-Men '97 and one standard for Alpha Flight displays.

Marvel Legends Vindicator goes up for pre-order October 21 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse, with a Fall 2026 release.

A new wave of Marvel Legends X-Men '97 figures is on the way from Hasbro, including some fun cameos from throughout the animated series. In Season 2, Morph took on the appearance of an iconic member of Alpha Flight: Vindicator. James MacDonald Hudson, a.k.a. Guardian, first appeared in The Uncanny X-Men #109 in 1977. He is a Canadian engineer who developed a specialized battle suit and helped establish Canada's national superhero team, known as Alpha Flight. While he does not possess traditional superpowers, his suit grants him super strength, durability, flight, energy blasts, and much more.

Hasbro is now bringing Vindicator to life with a brand-new carded Marvel Legends X-Men '97 release that showcases his signature Vindicator outfit. Hasbro has revealed that two head sculpts will be featured with this release: one, of course, features cel-shaded details to match the animated X-Men series. However, a secondary version will be found with a sculpt without cel-shading to better complement your standard Alpha Flight collection. The Marvel Comics Vindicator figure is set to go up for pre-order on October 21 at 1 PM EST through Hasbro Pulse, with an expected Fall 2026 release.

MARVEL LEGENDS X-MEN '97 MARVEL'S VINDICATOR

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order October 21 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and other participating retailers; available Fall 2026). Leader of Canada's Super Hero team, Alpha Flight, James Hudson invented his own electromagnetic battle suit, granting him flight, energy projection, and defensive force fields as Vindicator. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Vindicator action figure!"

"This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97. The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 3 accessories including alternate head and 2 alternate hands. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections."

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