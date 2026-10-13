Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

New Marvel Legends X-Men '97 Havok Figure Revealed by Hasbro

Clear off some shelf space — Hasbro has unveiled a brand-new X-Men '97 Marvel Legends Havok figure, with pre-orders starting October 21 and an expected Fall 2026 release.

Article Summary Hasbro revealed a new X-Men ’97 Marvel Legends Havok figure at New York Comic Con 2026, spotlighting his X-Factor look.

The X-Men ’97 Havok figure is based on Alex Summers’ Season 2 role as X-Factor’s leader amid mutant unrest.

Marvel Legends Havok features animated styling, premium articulation, alternate hands, and signature plasma blast effects.

X-Men fans can expect Havok preorders on October 21, with a Fall 2026 release and more X-Factor figures teased.

In Season 2 of X-Men '97, the recent events involving Magneto and Professor X have created turmoil among the mutant population. The U.S. government decides to recruit its own team of mutants to help calm things down, forming X-Factor. Alex Summers, the younger brother of Cyclops, leads X-Factor and is a recurring character in the animated series. Hasbro is now bringing Marvel's Havok to life with a brand-new X-Men '97 Marvel Legends release that captures his updated X-Factor look with an animated design.

Alex features impressive sculpting and his updated animated X-Factor costume. He will also come with a nice variety of accessories, allowing Marvel fans to showcase his signature plasma blasts. Hopefully, more members of X-Factor will be joining the X-Men '97 Marvel Legends line. Pre-orders are expected to go live on October 21 at 1 PM EST through Hasbro Pulse and other retailers, with an expected Fall 2026 release. Be on the lookout for more X-Men 97 Marvel Legends X-Factor releases, also coming soon from Hasbro, like X-Factor's Polaris.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN '97 MARVEL'S HAVOK

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order October 21 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and other participating retailers; available Fall 2026). As the field commander of X-Factor, Havok is a by-the-book leader whose explosive hand plasma blasts are matched only by his determination to keep the peace between humans and mutants. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Havok action figure!"

"This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97. The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories including 2 alternate hands and 2 plasma blast effects. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections."

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