New Marvel Legneds Psylock vs Thano Gamerverse 2-Pack Revealed

Step into the Gamerverse with Hasbro as they debut new video game themed Marvel Legends including the return of Psylocke

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Marvel Legends Gamerverse 2-pack featuring Psylocke and Thanos action figures.

Psylocke appears in her classic ninja outfit with psychic blades, energy effects, and alternate head sculpt.

Thanos sports his iconic arcade-era design, complete with Infinity Gauntlet snapping effect and extra hands.

This exclusive 2-pack launches for pre-order at Target on June 6, with a release window set for Fall 2025.

Hasbro is turning back the clock as they unveil a new set of video game-inspired figures, and no, it is not more Spider-Man. Coming to life straight from Marvel Super Heroes and Marvel vs. Capcom 2, the Avengers and X-Men are taking on some deadly foes and even each other. Get ready to fight as Hasbro debuts some ultimate mash-ups 2-Pack pitting iconic heroes against deadly villains. One of which is a Target Exclusive featuring Psylocke, who is wearing her iconic ninja outfit. She will come equipped with psychic blades, energy effects, a secondary head sculpt, and swappable hands.

Psylocke is going to have her hands full as Player 2 has picked Thanos, who is channeling his arcade-era design and towers over this fellow X-Men. Thanos featured a bright deco, just like in the game, and comes with an Infinity Gauntlet effect with a snapping pose. Return to the legendary era of Marvel-inspired fighting games with this fun new set that is expected to be released in Fall 2025. Pre-orders are set to arrive exclusively at Target on June 6 at 1 PM EST.

Marvel Legends Series Gamerverse – Psylocke vs. Thanos

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Pre-Order on June 6 at 1PM ET exclusively on Target.com; available Fall 2025). Armed with her psychic blades, the telepathic mutant Psylocke battles the mad titan Thanos. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Psylocke and Thanos action figures! These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are inspired by the characters' appearance in classic Marvel video games."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 9 accessories, including attachable power FX pieces for Psylocke and alternate hands for both figures. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine gaming-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel collectibles (each set sold separately, subject to availability)."

