Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: deadpool, McFarlane Toys

New Marvel Studios: Deadpool & Wolverine Gold Label Statue Revealed

New 1:10th-scale Gold Label collectible from McFarlane Toys: Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine is available for pre-order.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals a Deadpool Gold Label 1:10 scale collectible based on Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Deadpool statue features his signature red-and-black suit, plus an environmental base and backdrop display.

An included art card adds extra collector appeal, expanding McFarlane’s growing lineup of Marvel Deadpool collectibles.

Deadpool pre-orders are live now at Walmart for $34.97, with the Gold Label collectible set for November 2026.

The Merc with a Mouth is back, and this time, he's bringing his fourth-wall-breaking attitude straight to your collectibles shelf! After years of wisecracks, questionable decisions, and a whole lot of violence, Wade Wilson made his long-awaited return to the big screen in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine. The 2024 blockbuster threw Deadpool into a multiversal adventure packed with unexpected mutant allies, familiar faces, and plenty of R-rated fun. Forced to pick up his katanas once again, Wade finds himself fighting to save his universe while teaming up with a Wolverine for a truly wild time.

Now, McFarlane Toys is celebrating the hit Marvel Studios film with its Gold Label Deadpool 1:10th Scale Collectible! Capturing the character in his signature red-and-black suit, this release brings the Merc with a Mouth into McFarlane's growing Marvel collectible lineup. Rather than a traditional fully articulated action figure, this piece is designed as a posed collectible, with him leaping into action in his brand-new red and black super suit. He is depicted with plenty of weapons, punches, and red, to keep the fun flowing. Pre-orders for this 1:10 Deadpool & Wolverine statue is already live for $34.97 at Walmart, and this Gold Label release is ready to bring some multiversal mayhem to your collection in November 2026.

Marvel Studios: Deadpool & Wolverine – Gold Label

"Having hung up the Deadpool suit after a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson is forced to wield the katanas once again not only to save his universe and the loved ones who inhabit it, but to finally find a higher purpose."

Inspired by the feature film Deadpool & Wolverine from Marvel Studios

1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene

Included art card with character artwork

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles

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