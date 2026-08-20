Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: mafex, marvel

New Marvel Studios Moon Knight MAFEX No.322 Figure Coming Soon

Medicom is back with a new collection of Marvel MAFEX figures that brings some cinematic heroes and villains to life like Moon Knight

Article Summary Medicom unveils the Marvel MAFEX No.322 Moon Knight figure, inspired by the hit Marvel Studios Disney+ series.

The 5.9-inch Moon Knight action figure features screen-accurate detail, his signature suit, and a premium wired cape.

Moon Knight includes multiple accessories like throwing hands, knives, and gear to recreate his Marvel hero action.

Pre-orders for the Marvel MAFEX Moon Knight figure are live now for $124.99, with a July 2027 release planned.

A new wave of Marvel MAFEX figures is on the way from Medicom, including some from hit Disney+ Marvel Studios series. It's time for Moon Knight to return as he is ready to join your growing collection. Coming in at roughly 5.9 inches tall, Moon Knight has been faithfully brought to life right off the TV screen in his signature suit. This version of Marc Spector is nicely detailed and showcases his Egyptian-inspired outfit. He will come with a premium wired cape.

A nice variety of character-inspired weapons is included, with wide and short Moon Knight throwing hands, two knives, and many more accessories. There hasn't been much appreciation for the Moon Knight series since its debut on Disney+, so it's nice to see Medicom putting this fan-favorite character back in the spotlight. Pre-orders for the new MAFEX No. 322 Moon Knight figure are now live at $124.99. He is set to release in July 2027, and look out for some of the other new Marvel MAFEX figures inspired by characters from Avengers: Endgame and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Marvel MAFEX No.322 Moon Knight Action Figure

"Returning from the Underworld via resurrection is the next entry in the MAFEX line of premium action figures from Medicom Toy! Dressed in a suit of moonlight is none other than the "Fist of Khonshu" himself, Moon Knight! A champion of the Egyptian god of the moon, this awesome action figure captures the true essence of the multi-personality superhero with the benchmark articulation, detailing and coloring that the MAFEX line is known for along with an entire celestial bounty of accessories."

"Whether it's tussling with Dracula, staring down the entire Avengers line-up or solving crimes like a certain other dark suited detective hero, Moon Knight is on the case! Don't miss out on growing your superhero roster and order your figure today!"

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