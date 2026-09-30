Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: s.h. figuarts, Tamashii Nations

New Marvel vs. Capcom Venom S.H.Figuarts Figure Coming Soon

A new selection of S.H.Figuarts figures are on the way from Tamashii Nations including a new GAMERVERSE Venom figure

Article Summary Tamashii Nations is adding Venom to its Marvel vs. Capcom S.H.Figuarts Gamerverse lineup with a bold game-accurate look.

The 7.9-inch Venom figure includes interchangeable hands, tongue parts, a replacement jaw, and tentacle effects.

An unmasked Eddie Brock head sculpt adds extra display options for Venom collectors building a Marvel display.

Venom pre-orders are live overseas for ¥13,200 ahead of a May 2027 release, with US listings expected soon.

Tamashii Nations is back with a brand-new S.H.Figuarts release as they continue to expand their Marvel vs. Capcom game collection. This line continues to grow with fun releases like Wolverine, Cyclops, and Psylocke already ready to fight. It now looks like the iconic Spider-Man villain and antihero known as Venom is finally coming to life with a brand-new, highly articulated release. The Marvel vs. Capcom S.H.Figuarts Venom figure features his signature light-blue video game design and comes with a nice variety of swappable parts and accessories to have him dominate the competition.

Coming in at roughly 7.9 inches tall, Venom will feature three pairs of interchangeable hands, three different types of tongue parts, a replacement lower jaw, tentacle effect parts, as well as an unmasked Eddie Brock head sculpt. A lot of fun detail was put into this figure, and he will be a fun addition to any growing Marvel vs. Capcom collection. Pre-orders have already arrived overseas at ¥13,200, with a May 2027 release. Stay tuned for stateside releases dropping very soon on import-friendly sites like BigBadToyStore.

S.H.Figuarts "Venom" Joins the GAMERVERSE Series!

"It comes with a wide variety of interchangeable wrist and tongue parts, allowing for the diverse posing options that are a hallmark of the "S.H.Figuarts" series! Tentacle effect parts are also included, so you can recreate scenes inspired by the character's special moves from the game. Silhouette is based on the game and brought to life in three dimensions. Free interchangeable tongue parts are included, allowing you to re-create various scenes from the game."

"Various poses can be reproduced using the immovable structure unique to S.H. Figurarts. You can't even re-create special moves with the included tentacle effect part. Lastly, a replacement head is included, allowing you to re-create the figure without the mask."

3 pairs of interchangeable hands

3 types of replacement tongue parts

Replacement lower jaw parts and head part with neck

Tentacle effect parts

Set of dedicated bases for tentacle effect parts

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