Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel, wolverine

New Marvel's Wolverine 1/6-scale Figure Brings the Fury to Hot Toys

The upcoming PlayStation-exclusive Marvel's Wolverine game is almost here, and with it a brand new 1/6-scale figure from Hot Toys

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a Marvel’s Wolverine 1/6 scale figure inspired by Insomniac’s upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive game.

The 11-inch Wolverine figure features seamless articulated arms, interchangeable eye plates, face pieces, and wing flaps.

Collectors get five claw sets, multiple hands, slashing effects, and game-inspired accessories for dynamic Wolverine poses.

Standard and Deluxe Wolverine versions are up for preorder now, with the Deluxe adding an Omega Red base for $375.

Sony is preparing for the debut of its next Marvel-inspired video game exclusive, Marvel's Wolverine. Unlike the hit PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man series, this game will give Marvel fans a more mature story focused on Logan Howlett. Now, Hot Toys is bringing this version of Wolverine to life with a figure that will be available in both standard and deluxe releases. The Wolverine figure comes in at around 11 inches tall and will feature newly developed seamless articulated arms, as well as a variety of accessories taken directly from the PlayStation 5 video game.

Wolverine is packed with impressive details, including interchangeable eye plates, wing flaps, and soft lower-face pieces that allow for different expressions. Some of the other accessories include not one but five pairs of interchangeable claws, allowing Marvel fans to showcase Wolverine with bone, diamond, scorched, scarlet, and classic claws. Other accessories include a variety of hands, slashing effects, and recreated game props. As for the deluxe version, Wolverine fans will be able to add a unique Omega Red display base, which will add a more dynamic display to their 1/6-scale collection. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $285, while the Deluxe Version comes in at $375, with a December 2027 release.

"Driven by a fanatical belief in human superiority, Bolivar Trask has initiated a campaign to kidnap mutants across the globe. Pulled out of hiding and thrust back alongside his former Team X operatives, Logan finds himself facing down ghosts from his lethal past in Insomniac Games' action-packed title, Marvel's Wolverine. Among his most vicious adversaries is the super-soldier Omega Red, setting the stage for a brutal clash of mutant ferocity."

"Hot Toys is proud to elevate the action with the 1/6th scale Wolverine Collectible Figure (Deluxe Version). This version exclusively includes an epic battle-themed diorama display base. It features a menacing statue bust of Omega Red bursting from shattered rocky terrain, detailed with UV effects on his eyes to simulate a lethal energy surge. Sprouting from his wrists are two long wire-embedded Carbonadium Tentacles, allowing fans to pose the lethal coils whipping, constricting, or clashing head-to-head with Wolverine's adamantium fury."

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