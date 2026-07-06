Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, masters of the universe

New Masters of the Universe Scareglow Statue Revealed by Iron Studios

Clear some space — Iron Studios has revealed a new 1/10 Art Scale statue: Scareglow from Masters of the Universe

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new Masters of the Universe Scareglow 1/10 Art Scale statue based on Skeletor’s ghostly enforcer.

The 9.8-inch Scareglow statue features hand-painted detail, a tattered cape, signature scythe, and glow-in-the-dark accents.

Iron Studios gives the Masters of the Universe villain a realistic sculpt and themed base that highlights his eerie design.

Masters of the Universe collectors can pre-order Scareglow now for $299.99, with the Iron Studios release set for 2027.

Masters of the Universe collectors have another haunting release to look forward to as Iron Studios continues expanding its growing lineup of Art Scale statues. This time, Scareglow emerges from the shadows with a new 1/10 scale collectible inspired by the fan-favorite ghostly villain. Skeletor's spectral enforcer has now been faithfully brought to life with a new 9.8" tall statue. His glowing skeletal appearance, tattered cape, and signature scythe have all been perfectly captured to help showcase one of Eternia's most recognizable supernatural Masters of the Universe threats.

As with previous MOTU 1/10 Art Scale releases, this highly detailed statue features hand-painted details, layered textures, and a more realistic sculpt. Iron Studios has faithfully recreated Scareglow's eerie skeletal design while placing him atop a themed display with his classic appearance and, yes, glow-in-the-dark elements as well. Scareglow will pair perfectly with one of Iron Studios' other incredible Masters of the Universe statues, like He-Man, Man-At-Arms, Skeletor, and many more. Pre-orders for Scareglow are already live through the Iron Online Store for $299.99 and are expected to arrive in 2027.

Iron Studios: Scareglow – Masters of the Universe

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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