Posted in: Collectibles, Movies | Tagged: avengers endgame, Batman, cars

New Popcorn Buckets Arrive in Cars, Harry Potter, Batman and More!

Collectible popcorn buckets are hitting theaters as iconic films return to the big screen.

Article Summary New popcorn buckets are hitting theaters for returning favorites and upcoming releases, from horror to superheroes.

Harry Potter popcorn buckets lead the lineup with Sorting Hat, Hogwarts Express, trunk, and broomstick designs.

Batman and Cars fans can grab themed popcorn buckets, including a 1966 LED Batmobile and Lightning McQueen.

Marvel joins the popcorn buckets craze with Avengers: Endgame Encore collectibles like Iron Man and the Nano Gauntlet.

Ka-chow! Summer might be coming to an end, but there's still plenty going on at the box office. Some of the biggest films of the summer have already come and gone, including Toy Story 5, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and The Odyssey. However, there are still plenty more incredible movies set to arrive this year, including Street Fighter, Buddy, and, of course, Avengers: Doomsday. For fans who need a little more pep in their step, a nice variety of iconic films are returning to theaters, bringing brand-new collectible popcorn buckets.

We've rounded up some of the coolest popcorn buckets that you can get your hands on right now, starting with the Insidious: Out of the Further bucket. Get ready to bring your favorite Lipstick-Face demon home as he gets a brand-new bucket for the latest entry in the Insidious franchise. The fun then continues with Practical Magic 2, which will feature a nice variety of merchandise, including a margarita glass, a popcorn container, and some themed cups. However, some of the biggest releases will be for anniversary events, including 25 years of magic for Harry Potter, which is loaded with some magical treats.

Cinemark Theatres will be getting limited-edition Sorting Hat buckets in standard and gold versions. There will also be popcorn buckets featuring a replica of the Hogwarts Express train, a luggage trunk, and a broomstick bucket. For fans who want to taste some magical treats, Cinemark will also release themed snacks featuring Tiny Tavern Dogs, Dark Ember Wings, and Golden Wands. Cinemark will also have special alcoholic beverages capturing all four Hogwarts houses, featuring the lion, the snake, the badger, and the eagle. Please drink responsibly. For Batman Day, movie theaters will be releasing a special LED Batmobile popcorn bucket. This bucket features LED lights, is inspired by the 1966 Batmobile driven by Adam West's Caped Crusader, and is ready to help you hold some buttery popcorn.

Switching gears, theaters will also be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the hit Disney Pixar film Cars with its own set of special treats. A themed popcorn tin featuring Lightning McQueen and Mater will be offered, along with a full Lightning McQueen popcorn bucket, who is ready to win that Piston Cup. Last but not least, Avengers: Endgame Encore has been announced and will arrive in theaters on September 25, with some new Marvel buckets arriving with it. A light-up Iron Man helmet popcorn bucket will arrive, showcasing Iron Man's iconic mask and featuring an "I Love You 3000" LED effect. There will also be a light-up Infinity Nano Gauntlet popcorn bucket that will help you bring balance to the universe and your snacking. Be sure to check out your local theaters for some of these items arriving shortly, and may the movies be with you!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!