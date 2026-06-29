Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

New Pre-Release Kits Revealed for Disney Lorcana: Attack of the Vine

Get ready for the next chapter of Disney Lorcana as Ravensburger has unveiled new details for Attack of the Vine

Article Summary Disney Lorcana: Attack of the Vine brings Set 13 with 200+ new cards and more Disney and Pixar characters.

New Disney Lorcana pre-release kits include six booster packs, themed dice, a deck box, a promo card, and a poster.

Each Attack of the Vine kit includes 1 of 6 gold-foil promo cards, featuring characters like Buzz, Boo, Merlin, and Maximus.

Disney Lorcana: Attack of the Vine releases July 17 at local game stores, with a wider retail launch on July 24, 2026.

It's that time of year again as Ravensburger prepares for the arrival of the next Disney Lorcana set, Attack of the Vine. We're moving away from Wilds Unknown and into a brand-new expansion featuring over 200 cards that brings even more iconic Disney and Pixar properties to life. Following the massive success of Wilds Unknown, a new pre-release kit will be available for local game store events, typically held two weeks before the official retail release. These pre-release kits include six booster packs, one of six randomly inserted promo cards, a paper deck box, themed dice, and a random poster.

While Wilds Unknown featured themed postcards, this new kit introduces full-color posters featuring artwork from Encanto, Pixar's Up, and Mickey & Minnie as they explore this new expansion. Each poster showcases high-quality artwork, making it a standout collectible for Disney Lorcana fans. However, the biggest highlight of these kits is the exclusive promo card included in each box. Each pre-release pack contains one of six special-edition cards, all featuring the Attack of the Vine set logo with a gold-foil stamp. The lineup includes Pocahontas – Guiding the Tribe, The Fox and the Hound's Dixie Dash – Expert Fisher, Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear – Providing Cover, Boo – Energetic Child from Monsters, Inc., Merlin – Envisioning the Future from The Sword in the Stone, and Maximus – Relentless Stallion from Tangled.

Each of these cards adds a strong new layer to the Attack of the Vine collection, showcasing the growing range of Disney and Pixar franchises entering the game. This set continues to expand the world of Disney Lorcana, introducing new heroes and characters from Up, Turning Red, and Monsters, Inc. into the trading card game for the first time. Disney Lorcana: Attack of the Vine is scheduled to release at local game stores on July 17, 2026, followed by a wider retail release on July 24.

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