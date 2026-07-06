Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, mattel

New Rumi "How It's Done" KPop Demon Hunters 6.5" Figure Revealed

Mattel continues to show KPop Demon Hunters collectors How It’s Done with a new set of HUNTR/X action figures

Article Summary Mattel reveals a new KPop Demon Hunters Rumi “How It’s Done” 6.5-inch figure, bringing HUNTR/X to the action figure line.

The detailed KPop Demon Hunters collectible features 18+ points of articulation, swappable hands, face plates, and sword.

Rumi includes scene-inspired accessories like her noodle cup and sushi, adding display options for fans of the Netflix film.

Priced at $22.99, the KPop Demon Hunters Rumi figure is set for late 2026 release alongside Zoey, Mira, and the Saja Boys.

KPop Demon Hunters fans, get ready. Mattel is back, bringing some heat to your shelves with even more collectibles. Rumi is returning with a new 6.5" tall action figure that captures her How It's Done performance. Mattel has already released a nice assortment of dolls for HUNTR/X, but now the figures are getting more articulated and customizable with this new set. Mattel kicked things off pretty big with not one but five separate figures for the Saja Boys, and now it's time for HUNTR/X to put them in their place.

This highly detailed 6.5" action figure features over 18 points of articulation with a colorful sculpt and fun accessories. Rumi will come with a nice set of interchangeable face plates as well as swappable hands, along with her signature Four Tiger Sword. Some of the other included accessories are Rumi's Noodle Cup, as well as a piece of sushi, to help capture some specific KPop Demon Hunters scenes. These figures are all nicely crafted and are another incredible way to expand the growing popularity and success of this legendary animated film. Rumi will be priced at $22.99 and will be released alongside the Saja Boys, Zoey, and Mira in late 2026.

KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X Rumi "How It's Done" Figure

"From Mattel comes the Rumi action figure from the popular animated film, KPop Demon Hunters! This 6.5-inch figure is highly detailed and has multiple points of articulation. Add this Rumi figure to your collection! Other figures shown not included (sold separately)."

Product Features

Stands 6.5 inches (16.51cm) tall

Made of plastic

Based on the hit Netflix franchise KPop Demon Hunters

Highly detailed

Multiple points of articulation

Box Contents

Rumi figure

Two Face plates (Eating and Crying)

Pair of hands

Saingeom

Rumi noodle cup

Figure base

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