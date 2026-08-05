Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, captain america, Tamashii Nations

New S.H.Figuarts Avengers: Doomsday Captain America Coming Soon

Avengers: Doomsday is upon us, and Tamashii Nations is bringing some of these heroes to life with new S.H.Figuarts releases

The next Avengers-level crisis is almost here as the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares for Avengers: Doomsday. The film will unite heroes from Phases 4 through 6 for one massive crossover event. While plot details remain under wraps, the movie is expected to bring together the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men from multiple universes. Leading Earth's Mightiest Heroes into battle is Sam Wilson, who officially carries the mantle of Captain America following Steve Rogers' retirement. Avengers: Doomsday marks Sam's first major Avengers event as Captain America, and Tamashii Nations is celebrating with a brand-new S.H.Figuarts release.

Standing 6.1 inches tall, the figure faithfully recreates Sam's new costume from the film and features a head sculpt with Anthony Mackie's likeness. Accessories include two interchangeable head sculpts, five pairs of hands, his signature shield, Redwing, and a fully articulated pair of wings for dynamic flight poses. Captain America will release alongside Thor and Doctor Doom as part of the first Avengers: Doomsday S.H.Figuarts wave. Pre-orders are already live for $149.99, with an expected February 2027 release.

Avengers: Doomsday – Captain America S.H.Figuarts

"A Captain America from The Avengers is now available as an S.H.Figuarts Action Figure! The new Captain America, entrusted with the "symbol of justice" from the movie The Avengers, Captain America: Brave New World, and the upcoming Doomsday. joins the fray in S.H.Figuarts. In addition to the shield, a "symbol of justice," a complete set of distinctive large wing parts is also included."

"This allows for the recreation of both close-quarters combat and aerial combat. This figure measures approximately 5 inches tall and includes 5x pairs of interchangeable hand parts, 2 x types of interchangeable head parts with necks, Shield, set of Wing parts, Red Wing, Shield mounting belt parts set, and a complete set of replacement back parts."

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