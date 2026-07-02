Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: godzilla, Tamashii Nations

New S.H.MonsterArts Godzilla: Tokyo SOS Figure Brings Pure Destruction

Dominate your Godzilla collection with a brand-new S.H.MonsterArts figure coming soon from Tamashii Nations

Article Summary Tamashii Nations unveils a new S.H.MonsterArts Godzilla 2003 figure inspired by Godzilla: Tokyo SOS.

Based on Godzilla x Mothra x Mechagodzilla: Tokyo SOS, the release features sculpting supervised by Yuji Sakai.

This Godzilla figure highlights updated articulation and a newly sculpted chest scar for dynamic display poses.

Godzilla collectors can expect pre-orders soon at about $75, with release slated for late 2026 or early 2027.

Get ready for pure mayhem and destruction—TAMASHII Nations has unveiled its latest S.H.MonsterArts figure. Coming to life from Godzilla: Tokyo SOS, the King of the Monsters returns, faithfully brought to life straight from the screen. Based on the 2003 film Godzilla x Mothra x Mechagodzilla: Tokyo SOS, this iconic kaiju is ready for battle against some of the most legendary monsters in the franchise. The figure has been faithfully recreated from the film, featuring original sculpting and coloring, crafted under the supervision of legendary Godzilla designer Yuji Sakai.

Although no accessories are included, the level of detail and articulation is the true highlight of this release. Its updated articulation range allows for even more dynamic posing, while the newly sculpted chest scar adds to his distinctive, battle-worn look. One will not be able to stop the fury of the King of the Monsters with this release and will surely be a new highlight in any collection. This figure will be released alongside new Mechagodzilla-themed movie graphics, allowing fans to recreate iconic scenes from the film. Pre-orders are expected to open soon at approximately $75, with release planned for late 2026 or early 2027.

From *Godzilla × Mothra × Mechagodzilla: Tokyo SOS*, "Godzilla (2003)" is now available at S.H.MonsterArts. "Godzilla (2003)" has been brought to life as a 3D figure, with the original sculpting, coloring, and production by Yuji Sakai!"

"In addition to a wide range of motion, the scar on its chest, its most distinctive feature, has been faithfully reproduced in the sculpting. By displaying it together with the separately sold "Type 3 Kiryu (Heavy Armament Type/High Mobility Type) 'Godzilla x Mothra x Mechagodzilla Tokyo SOS' -Movie Graphic Plus-", you can enjoy the world of the film.

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