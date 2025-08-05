Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys, spider-man

New Spider-Man Corner Box Art Statue Coming Soon from McFarlane

McFarlane Toys is taking a walk into the Spider-Verse with some brand new statues including the web-swinging action of Spider-Man

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Spider-Man 1:10 scale Corner Box Art statue inspired by Todd McFarlane's artwork.

This collectible pays tribute to the iconic Spider-Man #1 cover from the 1990s, reimagined in 3D form.

Both standard and autographed versions are available for pre-order at $39.99 with an August 2025 release date.

The statue includes a signed art card and features Spider-Man's classic newsstand corner box design.

The Marvel Comics Corner Box is a small yet powerful design element that dotted the upper‑left corner of Marvel covers from the 1960s through the early 1990s. It was introduced as a visual cue for comics displayed on crowded newsstands and spinner racks back in the day. These boxes featured iconic character art (like Spider‑Man's mask, or a running Captain America) along with the price, issue number, and Comics Code Seal. Comic‑book legend credits Steve Ditko with the design of the first Amazing Spider‑Man corner box on ASM #2 in May 1963. This would only set off a branding tradition that Marvel would mark as one of the greatest trademarks in comics. Sadly, comics do not focus on this style like they used to, primarily since newsstands are not carrying comic books, so the main cover art is the focus.

While there are a lot of classic Corner Box Art, one that really stands out is with Spider-Man #1 from Todd McFarlane, which was a major deal back in the 90s. Not only did the Toddfather get his own Spidey series, but he also designed his own Corner Box for the #1 release, which has now been brought to life for collectors. A new 1:10 scale statue is here featuring that #1 artwork that is inspired by Spider-Man #1 – Torment Part 1. Two versions will be offered, with a standard and autographed version for only $39.99, and pre-orders are already live with an August 2025 release.

Spider-Man (Spider-Man #1) 1:10th Scale Corner Box Figure Collectible

"Torment Part 1. The Lizard has been revived by magic. And now the perfect killing machine is killing once again. As the bodies pile up, Spider-Man will have to investigate just who is terrorizing the city."

Inspired by SPIDER-MAN Issue #1 from the corner box artwork.

1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Includes collectible art card SIGNED by Todd McFarlane.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles.

