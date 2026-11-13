Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars 50th Anniversary Luke Skywalker Figure Revealed

Hasbro revealed a 50th Anniversary Star Wars: The Black Series Luke Skywalker figure, available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $29.99 and due in February 2027.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Black Series Luke Skywalker figure for Star Wars: A New Hope’s 50th anniversary celebration.

The 6-inch Luke Skywalker collectible is inspired by his Death Star escape and includes a blaster, hook, and comlink.

Luke joins Star Wars 50th anniversary Black Series figures like R2-D2 and Princess Leia for a nostalgic display lineup.

Pre-orders are live for $29.99, with a February 2027 release and two cardback options, including a retro Kenner style.

Hasbro is taking Star Wars collectors back to where it all began with a special new Black Series release! Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope, the galaxy far, far away is getting a commemorative figure featuring one of its most iconic heroes, Luke Skywalker. Inspired by his daring escape from the Death Star, this new release captures a memorable moment from the original 1977 film and brings it to life in Hasbro's popular six-inch collectible line. Standing at six inches tall, this new Black Series figure comes packed with three character-inspired accessories like a blaster, grappler hook, and comlink.

This 50th Anniversary Luke will pair well with some of Hasbro's other Star Wars 50th anniversary Black Series figures like R2-D2 and Princess Leia. To make things even better, Hasbro will be releasing two cardback designs for Luke: the standard features the new Golden Anniversary artwork, which beautifully celebrates this big event. However, a retro Kenner-inspired one will also be offered as retailer exclusives at Target, Walmart, shopDisney, and directly at Disney Parks. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $29.99, with a February 2027 release.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUKE SKYWALKER

"Luke improvised a solution for a severed bridge hindering his and Leia's departure from the Death Star. The STAR WARS BLACK SERIES line includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This BLACK SERIES action figure from Hasbro is detailed to look like Luke Skywalker from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE. Display the figure in the collectible anniversary blister package featuring special character art. Features multiple articulation points for dynamic poseability on your shelf. Pose the figure with the included blaster, grappler hook, and comlink accessories. Look for more STAR WARS BLACK SERIES 6-inch action figures to build a galaxy of STAR WARS collectibles on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability). "

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