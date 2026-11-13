Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

New Star Wars: A New Hope Movie Poster LEGO Art Set Revealed

LEGO celebrates 50 years of Star Wars with the 3,209-piece LEGO Star Wars: A New Hope Movie Poster — a 50th anniversary collectible (set 75467) arriving January 4, 2027 for $299.99.

Article Summary LEGO celebrates 50 years of Star Wars with a new A New Hope Movie Poster art set for adult collectors.

The 3,209-piece LEGO Star Wars set recreates Tom Jung’s iconic A New Hope theatrical poster in brick-built form.

Star Wars fans can display the finished build at 23 inches tall by 16 inches wide as striking anniversary art.

LEGO Star Wars A New Hope Movie Poster set 75467 launches January 4, 2027, priced at $299.99 online.

The Force is strong with LEGO as the company prepares to celebrate 50 years of Star Wars! Since its debut in 1977, Star Wars: A New Hope has become one of the most influential films in cinematic history, introducing fans to an unforgettable galaxy filled with Jedi, Sith, droids, and legendary heroes. Now, LEGO is bringing that legacy to life in a whole new way with its upcoming A New Hope Movie Poster set, giving collectors a chance to recreate one of the franchise's most iconic movie posters.

Coming in at an impressive 3,209 pieces, this new LEGO Star Wars display set recreates the original theatrical poster artwork from A New Hope. Created by artist Tom Jung, the artwork features an unforgettable composition showcasing Luke Skywalker raising his lightsaber alongside Princess Leia, with Darth Vader's helmet and the Death Star looming in the background. It is an instantly recognizable piece of Star Wars history, and LEGO is giving fans a brick-built way to celebrate it. When fully built, the LEGO Star Wars A New Hope Movie Poster (75467) set stands at 23" tall and 16" wide, and will be an impressive art piece for any fan. The set will retail for $299.99 and is scheduled to arrive on January 4, 2027, through the LEGO online store.

LEGO Star Wars A New Hope Movie Poster

"Celebrate cinematic history with this exquisitely replicated 50th Anniversary LEGO® Star Wars™: A New Hope Movie Poster art. This collectible building set for adult superfans ages 18 years old and up breathtakingly captures the thrilling beginnings of the epic galactic adventure."

"Delve into the complexity of this expert-level building kit, bringing every detail of an iconic image to life in 3D, from Luke Skywalker raising his Lightsaber™ with Princess Leia, R2-D2, and C-3PO nearby, to the Death Star, X-wings, and Darth Vader's helmet as a backdrop. For added fun, stand the Star Wars: A New Hope™ poster tile, reimagined LEGO style, on a table or shelf as a playful tribute. You can elevate your build with digital instructions and organize your collection with the LEGO Builder app. Set contains 3,209 pieces."

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