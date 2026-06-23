Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars ARC Trooper Battle Pack Coming Soon from Hasbro

Return to a galaxy far, far away as Hasbro unveils the Star Wars: The Black Series ARC Trooper Havoc, Colt, and Blitz three-pack inspired by the Battle of Kamino.

The Clone Wars are back as Hasbro has officially unveiled a brand-new Star Wars: The Black Series battle pack inspired by one of the most memorable battles from the acclaimed animated series. Fans can return to the defense of Kamino with a premium three-pack featuring ARC Troopers Havoc, Colt, and Blitz. The set is inspired by the Battle of Kamino, where General Grievous launched an assault against the Republic cloning facilities. During the conflict, several elite ARC Troopers stepped up to defend the planet, with Havoc, Colt, and Blitz becoming fan-favorite members of the legendary Rancor Battalion.

Hasbro has faithfully recreated all three troopers in 6" scale, capturing their distinctive armor designs, unique color schemes, pauldrons, kama skirts, and battlefield gear. In addition to their screen-accurate armor, each ARC Trooper includes two blasters that can be holstered when not in use. The added accessories help enhance display possibilities while giving collectors plenty of options for posing the figures. The ARC Trooper Havoc, Colt, and Blitz Battle Pack is scheduled to release in October 2026 for $79.99. While pre-orders have already sold out on Hasbro Pulse, collectors should keep an eye out for future restocks.

Star Wars: The Black Series ARC Trooper Battle Pack

"Recreate the Battle of Kamino on your shelf with three commanders of the special Advanced Recon Commandos. These figures let fans create scenes with a faithfulness to the beloved animated series, featuring collector-grade sculpt, accessories, and deco. The Black Series celebrates the 40-plus-year history of Star Wars for new fans and lifelong collectors alike. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Based on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, this ARC trooper 3-pack comes to The Black Series 6-inch line with premium design and articulation.

Detailed deco showcases the unique color palettes across Havoc, Colt, and Blitz's armor.

Each trooper comes with two blasters so you can pose them out prepared to face General Grievous, Asajj Ventress, and their massive droid army.

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