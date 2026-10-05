Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Anakin Skywalker Figure Debuts

Get ready to return to a galaxy far, far away — Hasbro has unveiled a brand-new wave of Star Wars action figures

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a new Star Wars: The Black Series Anakin Skywalker figure inspired by Attack of the Clones.

The Padawan Anakin figure features updated sculpting, strong Hayden Christensen likeness, and new packaging.

Anakin includes a blue lightsaber, action-swap blade, and alternate Force hand for dynamic Black Series poses.

Star Wars Black Series Anakin Skywalker arrives Spring 2027, with preorders opening October 15 at Hasbro Pulse.

Hasbro has just unveiled a new era of the Star Wars: The Black Series 6-inch action figure line. This new wave of figures will include new and updated characters that will not only come to life in action-figure form but also receive brand-new packaging. The next figure comes to life from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, as Padawan Anakin Skywalker is ready for action. This updated Anakin Skywalker action figure is nicely sculpted and showcases an incredible likeness to Hayden Christensen in his Attack of the Clones attire.

Anakin will come with his signature blue lightsaber from the prequel film, which will also have a standard and action-swap blade. A lot of detail went into this figure, and hopefully this means we will see an Attack of the Clones Obi-Wan Kenobi in the future. The Star Wars: The Black Series Padawan Anakin Skywalker is set to release in Spring 2027, and pre-orders are set to go live on October 15 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Anakin Skywalker (Padawan)

"Ten years after the Battle of Naboo, the Jedi Council and Supreme Chancellor assigned Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Padawan, Anakin Skywalker, to protect Senator Padmé Amidala. The STAR WARS BLACK SERIES line includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This Black Series STAR WARS action figure from Hasbro is detailed to look like Anakin Skywalker from STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES. Features multiple articulation points for dynamic poseability on your shelf. Pose the figure with the included blue Lightsaber™, Lightsaber swing FX, and alternate Force hand. Look for more STAR WARS BLACK SERIES 6-inch action figures to build a galaxy of STAR WARS collectibles on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

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