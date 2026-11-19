Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

New Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Legacy Lightsaber Revealed with Shaak Ti

Disney Store introduces a new Shaak Ti Legacy Lightsaber Hilt featuring blue illumination, authentic sound effects, and a special case.

Article Summary Disney Store has revealed the new Star Wars Shaak Ti Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, inspired by the Jedi Council Master.

The collectible hilt features authentic sound effects and blue illumination when paired with a compatible blade.

Shaak Ti’s Star Wars Legacy Lightsaber also includes a lined display case with the Jedi Order symbol.

The new Galaxy’s Edge Legacy Lightsaber is now in stock at Disney Store and Disney Parks for $159.99.

The Force is strong with Disney as they are expanding their Star Wars Lightsaber Legacy collection once again. Known for her distinctive Togruta appearance, Shaak Ti served on the Jedi High Council during the final years of the Galactic Republic and played an important role in overseeing clone training on Kamino. Now, fans can bring home her iconic weapon with this new Star Wars collectible: the Shaak Ti Legacy Lightsaber Hilt.

This new replica features detailed styling inspired by the Jedi Master and includes sound effects and blue illumination. The lightsaber will need to be connected to a compatible Disney Lightsaber Blade (sold separately) to get the full experience. Like most Star Wars Legacy Lightsabers, this hilt comes with a special lined display case featuring the Jedi Order symbol. It is nice to see Disney continues to add more iconic Jedi to its Legacy Lightsaber Collection, and this new release is already in stock at the Disney Store and Disney Parks for $159.99.

Shaak Ti Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars

"This Legacy Lightsaber hilt is a detailed recreation of the one carried by Jedi Master Shaak Ti. A wise member of the Jedi Council and a compassionate trainer of clone cadets, she was also instrumental in the field, as evidenced in the battle to defend Kamino against Separatist attack. Now you can take hold of this replica of Ti's hilt featuring sound effects and the power to illuminate blue when you attach one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately. Presented in a lined case with the Jedi Order crest, wield it and do the great Togruta trainer proud."

Magic in the details

Includes hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior

Symbol of the Jedi Order on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises

Press switch "up" on hilt to illuminate Lightsaber Blade (sold separately) blue

Battery case in handle

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