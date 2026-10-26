Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, star wars

New Star Wars Interactive Holiday Droid R2-H16 Hits Disney Parks

Bring home the R2-H16 Interactive Remote Control Droid from Disney Store and add a little Star Wars holiday fun to your collection

Article Summary Disney Store and Disney Parks debut the Star Wars R2-H16 interactive remote control droid in festive holiday colors.

This Star Wars R2-series astromech features lights, sounds, movement, and a Holiday Personality Chip for seasonal fun.

R2-H16 includes a detachable beanie heating array, Burtt acoustic signaler, and detailed removable panels and antennas.

Available now for $129.99 on Disney Store, the Star Wars holiday droid makes a standout Christmas gift for collectors.

Star Wars droids are known for their unique personalities, and Disney Store is bringing some holiday cheer to the galaxy with the R2-H16 Interactive Remote Control Droid. This festive R2-series astromech is optimized for cold weather and features a seasonal red-and-green design, ready for Christmas. R2-H16 comes equipped with a beanie that doubles as an external radiant heating array, keeping this little droid prepared for chilly adventures. He also includes a Burtt acoustic signaler and a special Holiday Personality Chip, giving him plenty of personality for the season.

With a remote control, interactive lights, and sounds, R2-H16 is ready to roll into Star Wars collections and bring some festive fun to playtime. Whether you're a longtime fan of astromech droids or looking for a unique holiday gift, this little robot offers a fun seasonal twist on the galaxy's beloved mechanical companions. Keep your slaves ready for more holiday treats from Disney: a special destroy factory four-pack and a single cardback release. R2 – 816 is available to purchase right now on shopDisney for $129.99 and is also available at Disney Parks.

R2-H16 Interactive Remote Control Droid – Star Wars

"All different types of droids populate the Star Wars galaxy. Each droid is different and has their own unique personality and colors. R2-H16 is an R2-series astromech droid that is optimized to function in cold weather. The droid's festive red and green design includes a beanie that acts as an external radiant heating array. He also includes a Burtt acoustic signaler. Complete with a remote to control his movement, this interactive droid includes a "Holiday Personality Chip" and features lights and sounds, so it's unlikely you're going to have a silent night this Christmas!"

Magic in the details

Includes R2-H16 figure and remote control

Interactive*

Authentic sounds

Light-up effects

Includes "Holiday Personality Chip" with port**

Detachable beanie hat

Remote controls droid expression, dome panel lights, sounds and movement (left/right/back/forward)

Finely detailed with distinctive red and green design

Removable panels on front and legs

Removable doors

Removable antennas

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

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