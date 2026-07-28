Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Black Series 6" Icarus Unveiled

Hasbro has revealed a Star Wars: The Black Series Icarus action figure from Maul – Shadow Lord. The 6-inch figure is available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with a Fall 2026 release.

Article Summary Hasbro revealed the Star Wars: The Black Series 6-inch Icarus figure from Maul - Shadow Lord at SDCC 2026.

Icarus is a Nightbrother loyal to Maul, introduced in Season 1 as a trusted Shadow Collective warrior.

The Star Wars Black Series figure features photoreal detail, removable bandana or mask, and a heavy blaster cannon.

Preorders are live for Star Wars fans at $27.99 on Hasbro Pulse, with the Icarus figure arriving in Fall 2026.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Season One was a real treat for fans, exploring Darth Maul's journey following the Clone Wars. The story follows Maul as he hides from the Empire while rebuilding his criminal organization after the Siege of Mandalore. The series also introduced several new original characters, including Ikaris. A Nightbrother and devoted follower of Maul, Icarus serves as one of the Shadow Collective's trusted warriors.

Hasbro has faithfully brought Icarus to life with an all-new Star Wars: The Black Series figure featuring photo-real face printing. He wears his signature black outfit, with tattooed bare arms, and it includes a removable bandana. Accessories include a heavy blaster, making him a welcome addition to any growing Darth Maul collection. Icarus also has a fellow Nightbrother known as Scorn, and fans can likely expect him to join The Black Series in the future. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with a Fall 2026 release scheduled.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Icarus (Maul – Shadow Lord)

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-order on July 27 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026). A Nightbrother loyal to Maul, Icarus often uses a heavy rotary blaster cannon in battle. In closer combat, he's been known to use a machete. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This THE BLACK SERIES STAR WARS action figure from Hasbro is detailed to look like Icarus from STAR WARS: MAUL – SHADOW LORD. Fans can display this figure with series-accurate sculpt, photoreal design, and multiple articulation points in their collections. Pose out your figure with the included blaster cannon and removable mask."

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