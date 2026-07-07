Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, star wars

New Star Wars Queen Padmé Amidala Statue Arrives from Iron Studios

Clear some space: Iron Studios has revealed a new 1/10 Art Scale Star Wars statue — Queen Padmé Amidala.

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new Star Wars Queen Padmé Amidala 1/10 Art Scale statue inspired by The Phantom Menace.

The collectible recreates Amidala’s iconic Naboo ceremonial look with intricate costume details and royal headdress.

Premium sculpting, layered textures, and screen-accurate design capture the Star Wars prequel queen in a regal pose.

Star Wars collectors can pre-order the Queen Amidala statue now for $199.99 ahead of its 2027 release.

Star Wars collectors have another impressive release to look forward to as Iron Studios continues expanding its growing lineup of Art Scale statues. This time, Queen Amidala arrives with a new 1/10 scale collectible inspired by her appearance in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. The young ruler of Naboo is brought to life in one of her more iconic ceremonial outfits, with Iron Studios faithfully recreating the elaborate costume. From intricate patterns to her unmistakable royal headdress, royalty is beautifully captured in that Star Wars Prequel Trilogy collector will appreciate.

As with previous 1/10 Art Scale releases, this highly detailed statue features premium sculpting, layered textures, and is screen-accurate throughout. Rather than depicting Amidala in an action pose, Iron Studios captured this Queen in a royal stance as she is captured in one of the legendary gardens of Naboo. The Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 1/10 Queen Amidala statue is already up for pre-order through the Iron Online Store for $199.99 with a 2027 release.

Queen Padmé Amidala – Star Wars – Art Scale 1/10

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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