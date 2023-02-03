New Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 3.75" Figures Announced by Hasbro Coming to fans from a Galaxy Far, Far Away, Hasbro has unveiled new Star Wars collectibles are on the way like new Vintage Collection figures

The force is strong with Hasbro as the company continues to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The legendary film ended the original trilogy, and new The Vintage Collection figures are here to remember it by. A new wave of figures has been revealed, with a brand new Darth Vader leading the charge. This impressive unmasked figure is so spectacular that we covered him all by himself right here. Three more Star Wars figures are in that wave, starting with an updated release of Han Solo. The head sculpt has been upgraded with that photo-real tech giving Star Wars fans a faithful mini Solo.

The fun does not end there either, as Admiral Piett is also getting a new release and on a new Imperial officer body. Strengthen your Imperial Forces with this figure, and his menacing card back shows just that. Lastly, the alien Weequay is back from Jabba's Barge and is not ready for the Sarlacc Pitt. This Star Wars figure is just as gruesome as his live-action counterpart and a necessary piece to any collection. All three Vintage figures are priced at $16.99, set for Summer 2023, and while not live, all things Star Wars can be seen here.

Hasbro Celebrates the 40th Anniversary of Return of the Jedi

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION HAN SOLO – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Summer 2023). As captain of the Millennium Falcon, Han Solo and his co-pilot Chewbacca came to believe in the cause of galactic freedom, joining Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia Organa in the fight against the Empire."

"Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, and the 40th Anniversary of STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION HAN SOLO figure. Available this Summer at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION WEEQUAY – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Summer 2023). Weequays are a species with rough, wrinkled skin, often in a brown hue, who wear their hair in a topknot. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, and the 40th Anniversary of STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION WEEQUAY figure."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION ADMIRAL PIETT – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Summer 2023). An ambitious Imperial officer, Piett rose through the Empire's ranks and was granted a battlefield promotion to admiral – and given a grisly warning of the penalty for failure. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, and the 40th Anniversary of STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION ADMIRAL PIETT figure."