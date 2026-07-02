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New Star Wars: TBS Mon Calamari (Halloween Edition) Figure Revealed

Embrace the eerie and haunted with Hasbro as they unveil a new selection of Star Wars: The Black Series Halloween Edition figures

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Article Summary

  • Hasbro reveals a new Star Wars: The Black Series Halloween Edition Mon Calamari figure for Fall 2026.
  • The Star Wars figure channels Creature from the Black Lagoon with neon-green deco and underwater horror styling.
  • Included accessories feature a spear and Sakavian companion in a diving suit with matching Halloween-inspired deco.
  • Star Wars collectors can expect September 2026 availability, $27.99 pricing, and more monster-themed figures ahead.

Hasbro is back with a new selection of Halloween-themed Star Wars: The Black Series figures, set to release in Fall 2026. This year's wave appears to draw inspiration from classic Universal Monsters films. Rising up next is a Mon Calamari figure diving into a 1950s horror aesthetic, with a design inspired by Creature from the Black Lagoon. The figure features neon-green deco, along with a lagoon-creature-inspired vest and diving-suit accessories. A companion accessory figure is also included, styled with matching deco to complete the underwater horror theme.

These annual Halloween releases have become a staple for the line, but this year, Hasbro is reportedly pushing further with more direct monster-inspired designs and updated seasonal packaging to enhance the display appeal. Pre-orders are not live yet, but the figures are expected to be available in September 2026, priced at approximately $27.99. Additional Halloween-themed Star Wars figures are also expected, with designs inspired by the Bride of Frankenstein and the Invisible Man. Be on the lookout for previous Halloween Edition figures as well, like Werewolf Wookies, Undead Clones, and more!

Star Wars: The Black Series (Halloween Edition)  – Mon Calamari

"THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more. This action figure from Hasbro is detailed to look like a Mon Calamari with Halloween-inspired design and deco."

"Pose out the figure with the included spear and Sakavian accessory in a diving suit with matching green deco. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring fun Halloween-inspired colors and graphics. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love."

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Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force.
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