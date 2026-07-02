Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars
New Star Wars: TBS Mon Calamari (Halloween Edition) Figure Revealed
Embrace the eerie and haunted with Hasbro as they unveil a new selection of Star Wars: The Black Series Halloween Edition figures
Article Summary
- Hasbro reveals a new Star Wars: The Black Series Halloween Edition Mon Calamari figure for Fall 2026.
- The Star Wars figure channels Creature from the Black Lagoon with neon-green deco and underwater horror styling.
- Included accessories feature a spear and Sakavian companion in a diving suit with matching Halloween-inspired deco.
- Star Wars collectors can expect September 2026 availability, $27.99 pricing, and more monster-themed figures ahead.
Star Wars: The Black Series (Halloween Edition) – Mon Calamari
"THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more. This action figure from Hasbro is detailed to look like a Mon Calamari with Halloween-inspired design and deco."
"Pose out the figure with the included spear and Sakavian accessory in a diving suit with matching green deco. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring fun Halloween-inspired colors and graphics. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love."