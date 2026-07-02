New Star Wars: TBS Mon Calamari (Halloween Edition) Figure Revealed

Hasbro is back with a new selection of Halloween-themed Star Wars: The Black Series figures, set to release in Fall 2026. This year's wave appears to draw inspiration from classic Universal Monsters films. Rising up next is a Mon Calamari figure diving into a 1950s horror aesthetic, with a design inspired by Creature from the Black Lagoon. The figure features neon-green deco, along with a lagoon-creature-inspired vest and diving-suit accessories. A companion accessory figure is also included, styled with matching deco to complete the underwater horror theme.

These annual Halloween releases have become a staple for the line, but this year, Hasbro is reportedly pushing further with more direct monster-inspired designs and updated seasonal packaging to enhance the display appeal. Pre-orders are not live yet, but the figures are expected to be available in September 2026, priced at approximately $27.99. Additional Halloween-themed Star Wars figures are also expected, with designs inspired by the Bride of Frankenstein and the Invisible Man. Be on the lookout for previous Halloween Edition figures as well, like Werewolf Wookies, Undead Clones, and more!