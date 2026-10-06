Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars: The Black Series Stormtrooper Coming from Hasbro

Get ready to return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro, as they have unveiled a brand new wave of Star Wars action figures

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a new Star Wars: The Black Series Stormtrooper ahead of A New Hope’s 50th anniversary in 2027.

The 6-inch Star Wars Stormtrooper features removable parts and adjustable torso height for more varied army displays.

Collectors can choose between a Hasbro Pulse gold card back or a Kenner-inspired release at Walmart, Target, and Disney.

The new Star Wars Black Series Stormtrooper includes a blaster accessory and is slated for a Spring 2027 release.

In 2027, Star Wars: A New Hope hits its 50th anniversary, and Hasbro is getting ready to celebrate. A brand-new Star Wars livestream was recently showcased, and with it, some brand-new figures from around the galaxy are on the way. One of those is a brand-new Star Wars 50th Anniversary Stormtrooper. This Stormtrooper will be the new gold standard for their 6-inch action figure line. This one will have removable thighs, torso, and biceps, and will have an adjustable height option. This will allow Star Wars collectors and army builders to showcase different heights throughout their ranks, which will surely add some character.

Two card backs will be released for this 50th Anniversary Stormtrooper, with the Hasbro Pulse Edition getting specialized gold artwork. However, Walmart, Target, and Disney Parks will get a classic Kenner-inspired card back for this figure, featuring brand-new artwork for collectors to bring home. Hasbro has not given out pre-order details just yet, but it is set to release in Spring 2027, so stay tuned for more details as they come.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Stormtrooper

"The STAR WARS BLACK SERIES line includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS s galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more. This BLACK SERIES STAR WARS action figure from Hasbro is detailed to look like an Imperial stormtrooper from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE. Trooper figure can be adjusted at the torso to change the height within a 6-inch scale."

"Display your figure in the collectible anniversary blister package featuring special character art. Pose the figure with the included blaster accessory. Look for more STAR WARS BLACK SERIES 6-inch action figures to build a galaxy of STAR WARS collectibles on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

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