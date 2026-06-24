Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, star wars, The Mandalorian

New Star Wars The Mandalorian & Grogu Blokees Champion Class Arrives

The Mandalorian and Grogu return in a new Blokees Champion Class model kit — a 121-piece, display-ready build with pre-painted parts and full articulation.

Blokees has taken the world by storm over the past year by creating impressive model kits that transform into fully articulated action figures. These kits feature snap-fit assembly, display-ready articulation, pre-painted parts, and official licensing. The company's Star Wars lineup continues to grow as it expands beyond the Original Trilogy and into The Mandalorian universe. A new Champion Class release featuring Din Djarin and Grogu includes 121 pieces and builds into a figure standing just under 6 inches tall. This scale helps the line stand apart from traditional Star Wars collectibles like The Black Series.

Din Djarin comes loaded with accessories, including interchangeable hands, his jetpack, blaster pistol, and, of course, Grogu himself. Fans won't have to wait long to add this release to their collection, as the Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu Champion Class kit is already available through the Blokees store for $27.99. What continues to make the Blokees line stand out is its ability to bridge the gap between model kits and action figures. The kits are approachable for newcomers while still offering enough detail and articulation to appeal to seasoned collectors. With The Mandalorian remaining one of Star Wars' most popular modern series, this release is a natural addition to the growing lineup and a great way for fans to bring the galaxy's favorite bounty hunter and his tiny companion to their shelves.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu Champion Class 05

"This officially licensed Din Djarin & Grogu model kit features 121 pieces for a smooth snap-fit assembly experience. The completed model presents Din Djarin & Grogu through detailed character styling, pre-painted parts, and display-ready accessory elements. Articulated joints are designed to support stable post-assembly display. Flame effect parts, Grogu accessory elements, and the display stand add visual detail to the completed model."

Details

Officially Licensed

Snap-Fit Assembly

Display-Ready Articulation

Character Details

Accessory Parts

Pre-Painted Details

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