Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian 3-Pack Revealed

Clear off some shelf space as Hasbro has unveiled a brand new selection of Star Wars figures at New York Comic Con 2026

Article Summary Hasbro revealed a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian 3-Pack during New York Comic Con 2026.

The Mandalorian set includes Trapper Wolf, Carson Teva, and Frog Lady, inspired by their icy Season 2 encounter.

Each 3.75-inch The Mandalorian figure features retro Kenner-style carding plus helmets, blasters, and a backpack.

Preorders for The Mandalorian Vintage Collection 3-Pack open October 22, with the set slated for Spring 2027.

New York Comic Con 2026 has come and gone, and with it, a nice variety of collectibles is on the way from Hasbro. During Hasbro's Star Wars panel, a variety of figures across The Black Series and The Vintage Collection were revealed. One of these was a new Star Wars: The Mandalorian three-pack featuring three characters based on an icy moment from Season 2 of The Mandalorian. This brand-new three-pack will include 3.75-inch figures of New Republic X-Wing Pilot Trapper Wolf, a.k.a. Dave Filoni, New Republic X-Wing Pilot Carson Teva, as well as the one and only Frog Lady.

Each of these figures will come on its own retro Kenner-inspired blister card and include blasters, removable helmets, and a backpack. Pre-orders for this set are expected to go live on October 22 at 1 p.m. EST through Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers. This Star Wars: The Mandalorian Vintage Collection three-pack is expected to ship in Spring 2027. On the lookout for some of the other recently revealed Star Wars releases like the VHS Multipack, Dewback 2-Pack, and more.

STAR WARS: TVC THE MANDALORIAN 3-PACK

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order October 22 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers; available Spring 2027). While en route to a Mandalorian covert, the Razor Crest is stopped by two X-wings as it passes through New Republic jurisdiction — forcing Din Djarin to make a hasty escape. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION."

"Based on the moment in the STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 on Disney+ when the two X-wing pilots confront the Mandalorian in the ice caves, this 3.75-inch-scale figure multipack includes Trapper Wolf (X-wing Pilot), Frog Lady, and Carson Teva (X-wing Pilot). Each pilot comes with a removable helmet and blaster while Frog Lady includes her backpack."

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