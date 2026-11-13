Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars: TVC Death Star Escape 4-Pack Set Coming Soon

Hasbro has revealed the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Death Star Escape 4-Pack, available for preorder now with an April 1, 2027 release.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Death Star Escape 4-Pack, celebrating A New Hope’s 50th anniversary.

The Star Wars set includes Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Princess Leia in 3.75-inch Vintage Collection form.

Scene-specific accessories include blasters for all four, Leia and Chewie handcuffs, and Luke’s grappling hook.

Each Star Wars figure comes on an individual numbered blister card, with preorders live now for an April 2027 release.

Star Wars: A New Hope arrived in theaters in 1977, introducing audiences to a galaxy far, far away. Now, as Hasbro celebrates 50 years of Star Wars, some classic characters are coming together once again with a new Vintage Collection Death Star Escape 4-Pack! Now, the daring rescue of Princess Leia and their thrilling escape from the Death Star is coming to life with a new multipack set. Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Leia are together once again with a special release that puts them all back into the action with updated accessories and sculpts.

All four Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures come equipped with blasters, while Chewbacca and Leia also include handcuff accessories. Luke even gets his grappling hook, allowing collectors to recreate the daring escape across the Death Star chasm. Each figure comes individually packaged on its own Vintage Collection blister card, complete with unique numbering, to help fans build up their collection. The Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Death Star Escape 4-Pack is available for preorder through Hasbro Pulse for $84.99, with an April 1, 2027 release.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Death Star Escape

"After finding Princess Leia, the Rebel heroes navigated the winding halls of the space station to make their escape, encountering stormtroopers and dead ends along the way. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS : THE VINTAGE COLLECTION."

"Based on the iconic moment in the film to celebrate the 50th anniversary of STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE , this 3.75-inch-scale Death Star Escape figure multipack includes Chewbacca, Princess Leia Organa, Luke Skywalker and Han Solo, based on their appearances in the sequence from the film. Fans can display each 3.75-inch action figure — featuring multiple articulation points, plus detailed sculpt and deco — in their collections. Each figure comes with accessories specific to the escape scene including blasters for all 4 figures, handcuff accessories for Chewie and Leia, and a grappling hook for Luke."

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