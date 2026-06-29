Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars TVC Phase I Clone Troopers 4-Pack Debuts from Hasbro

Expand your Star Wars: The Vintage Collection army — Hasbro has unveiled the Phase I Clone Troopers four-pack.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Phase I Clone Troopers 4-Pack inspired by Attack of the Clones.

The Star Wars troop-builder set includes four 3.75-inch clone troopers with premium detailing, articulation, and 8 weapons.

Inspired by the Battle of Geonosis, these Phase I clones are built for recreating Episode II action and Republic army displays.

Preorders are live now on Hasbro Pulse for $67.99, continuing Hasbro’s Attack of the Clones push ahead of the LAAT HasLab.

The clone army is marching back into Hasbro as they unveil a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection army building set. A new Phase I Clone Troopers four-pack is deploying into action, inspired by the final battles of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. These white-armored soldiers formed the backbone of the Republic's Grand Army and made their unforgettable debut during the Battle of Geonosis. Their iconic and distinctive Phase I armor is now back and clean for a new way to enhance your growing TVC army.

Hasbro's latest set includes four 3.75" Clone Troopers with clean armor, enhanced articulation, and a total of eight accessories. This will include four standard blaster rifles and four heavy blasters to help change up tactics against the Separatist Army. Designed in the classic Kenner-style Vintage Collection packaging, the troop-builder set comes in a simple windowless box with themed artwork. The four-pack is available to preorder through Hasbro Pulse for $67.99 and will continue Hasbro's Attack of the Clones program by enhancing the upcoming LAAT Haslab vehicle set.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Phase I Clone Troopers

"Hailing from an LAAT/i Gunship, clones deployed by Jedi Master Yoda led a rescue mission at the Geonosis Arena. Recreate the moment on your shelf with this Phase I clone trooper multipack! The Vintage Collection celebrates favorite characters and iconic moments throughout Star Wars lore with collector-grade articulation and detailing in 3.75-inch scale, calling back to the original Kenner releases from the 1970s and 1980s."

"Be sure to collect this troop-building pack in TVC 3.75-inch-scale (9.5 cm), which is inspired by the pivotal battle in Episode II – a great addition to your prequel trilogy collection. Be sure to pose out each clone trooper with the included blaster rifles and heavy blaster rifles."

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