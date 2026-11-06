Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, superman
New Superman: The Movie Clark Kent Elite Edition Figure Revealed
McFarlane Toys unveils its Christopher Reeve Superman Elite Edition figure inspired by the 1978 film with plenty of accessories.
Article Summary
- McFarlane Toys reveals a Superman: The Movie Clark Kent Elite Edition figure inspired by Christopher Reeve’s 1978 classic.
- The 7-inch Superman collectible features 22 points of articulation, a detailed sculpt, and Clark Kent’s iconic outfit.
- Elite Edition extras include alternate heads, glasses, hat, briefcase, soft-goods trench coat, shirts, and press badge.
- Superman fans can pre-order the DC Multiverse Clark Kent Elite Edition now for $49.99 ahead of its December 2026 release.
The clock is ticking for the DC Multiverse, but that isn't stopping McFarlane Toys from throwing out more exciting collectibles, as they have unveiled a brand-new McFarlane Elite Edition figure! This time, they're returning to 1978 with the legendary Christopher Reeve Superman. Coming to life from Superman: The Movie, it's time for Clark Kent to step into the spotlight with a brand-new 7-inch-scale figure. This figure features 22 points of articulation, a nicely detailed sculpt, and a classic outfit. As a McFarlane Elite Edition figure, it comes packed with a nice selection of accessories, including a secondary head, removable glasses, multiple pairs of interchangeable hands, a removable hat, and a briefcase.
Clark also comes with two alternate dress shirts that can be removed to showcase his Superman suit underneath, along with a soft-goods trench coat and a newspaper. McFarlane Toys takes things one step further by including a replica Superman: The Movie press badge featuring Clark's iconic photo from the film. We have yet to see a Clark Kent figure in the DC Multiverse line, so this is a fun release for any Superman collector. Pre-orders are already live for $49.99, with an expected December 2026 release date.
Superman (1978) – DC Multiverse Clark Kent Elite Edition Figure
"From the doomed planet of Krypton, two parents launch a spaceship carrying their infant son with powers far beyond those of mortal men to Earth."
- Incredibly detailed 7in scale figure based on Superman The Movie.
- Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.
- Includes alternate head, removable hat, 2 alternate dress shirt attachments, glasses, folded glasses, briefcase, soft goods trench coat, newspaper, 4 extra hands, and base.
- Included replica Press Badge.
- Includes an ELITE POINTS card and a collectible art card.
- Elite Points can be used to redeem incredible rewards and one of a kind prototypes.
- Visit elite.mcfarlanerewards.com to reedem your points.
- Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures!